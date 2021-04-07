OPINION | First Lady Dr. Biden mangled “Sí Se Puede.” So what?

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, during a March 31 visit to Forty Acres near Delano, generated social media chatter about her pronounciation of ‘Sí se puede.’ ezamora@fresnobee.com

OK, so the First Lady badly mangled shouting the United Farm Workers catchphrase “¡Sí se puede!” during her visit Wednesday to Forty Acres just west of Delano.

Dr. Jill Biden, who is no native Spanish speaker that I know of, pronounced the last word of the farmworker rallying cry ‘Yes we can’ more closely to “padre” or “poudre.”

Hey, I attended high school a few miles from where the First Lady helped celebrate the birthday of the UFW founder, César E. Chávez.

At Delano High School, you had to learn how to say someone’s name correctly. Try pronouncing Agcaoili, a classmate’s surname. Or, Dahilig. Both are Filipino names.

I’ve heard Spanish-language surnames like Gutiérrez butchered so many ways that folks give up and just give them a Mr. G nickname..

I remember my first-grade teacher having trouble pronouncing my first name and stuck me with John. A fifth-grade teacher tried calling me Jack.

Twenty years ago during a chat with Carlos García, before he left his post as superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District, he mentioned how an elementary school instructor called him Charles because Carlos was too difficult.

That lasted until Carlos explained what had happened to his father, who angrily demanded that the teacher learn how to properly pronounce his son’s God-given name.

There was the time I eagerly started a 10-year career at The Modesto Bee and made a night-time call to a fire department about a possible fire in Salida. I made the mistake of pronouncing the Spanish word for exit as Sa-LEE-da, not as what locals pronounce Sa-LIE-da.

Which brings me back to the First Lady’s guffaw at Forty Acres. Two times before, she got the praise correct. She flubbed the last one.

The criticism on social media was hot and heavy.

▪ “This is what happens when someone from Delaware comes to the San Joaquin Valley to start pandering.”

▪ “Watching Jill Biden botch basic Spanish makes me miss Melania Trump, an extraordinary First Lady who is fluent in five languages.”

▪ “What better way to wrap #CesarChavezDay than with Co-President Dr. Jill Biden butchering “Sí Se Puede” while standing in front of Chávez’ black eagle.”

▪ “STOP PANDERING TO LATINOS, JUST STOP! You can’t even speak our language and your husband literally has our immigrant children caged.”

Hey look, speaking correctly is difficult. Anyone can flub words that are foreign to us.

Has anyone lashed out at the Bakersfield television station that spelled the farmworker leader’s name as Caesar?

Or, how about the pool reporter writing that the First Lady was greeted by mariachi music. No! That was the non-mariachi song ‘De Colores,’ a children’s song Chávez adopted to display unity.

Have grammarians taken to task all those folks who forget to put the accent on the “Sí” in the phrase? Otherside, “Si se puede” would become “If we can.”

Heck, the Los Ángeles Times columnist Patt Morrison came up with a whole article on how Angelinos mispronounce names like San Pedro, El Segundo or Los Feliz.

Don’t get me started on how the surname Peña is too often painfully spelled without the ñ.

Hey, pronounce Popocatépetl and then you can become the Pronunciation Police. I’m not into policing.