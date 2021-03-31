Opinion “Even in our darkest times, we can and must find hope in each other”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Forty Acres near Delano to help observe César E. Chávez Day on March 31. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Remarks by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as prepared for her March 31, 2021 talk at Forty Acres:

César Chávez is such an inspiration to so many of us – and especially to my husband.

In fact, when the President was making selections for the Oval Office, he asked for a bust of César to be placed near his desk as a reminder of the man and his work. In his proclamation for César Chávez Day, the President wrote:

“He fasted. He marched. He organized. He stayed true to his convictions, and brought hope to millions for whom hope had often seemed too far away.”

With hope in my heart, it’s a great honor to be here to celebrate with those who knew and loved César.

This year, César Chávez Day falls halfway between Palm Sunday and Easter.

Holy Week reminds us to embrace hope, even in the depths of despair – and teaches us that, with faith and love, all things are possible.

For César, faith and love were at the heart of his action: Hunger strikes, boycotts, the fight for civil rights.

The United Farm Workers wasn’t only fighting for better wages.

It has always been a moral movement – one of justice and humanity for all, but especially for the agricultural workers who are mostly unseen.

César Chávez understood that, no matter the obstacles, when people come together, united in cause, anything is possible.

Yes, we can – ¡sí, se puede!

Over this last year of pandemic, we’ve faced unparalleled challenges – and they are still with us.

But we’ve also been inspired by the kind of sacrifice and service to one another that Chávez believed could transform our country.

As millions of Americans were isolated at home, we depended on those who kept going in to work, every single day.

Without the farm workers who kept harvesting our food, or the factory workers who packaged it, the grocery store clerks who stocked shelves, no one would have made it through this year.

Even in our darkest times, we can and must find hope in each other.

Today, the legacy of César Chávez lives on in so many ways:

Through the UFW, the Chávez Foundation, and the generations of activists who are moved to continue building a more just future for everyone.

And through my husband, who began his political career inspired by the Civil Rights movement.

As President, Joe is fighting for those who often go unseen.

He believes that our work must always be guided by justice and humanity.

And that’s exactly the kind of immigration policy he’s working to build – one that treats children and families with dignity and creates fair pathways to citizenship, including for essential workers.

And we're encouraged that, with UFW’s work – your work – the U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

This is a great first step.

And, together, we’re going to get this done.

¡Si se puede!

I’m here today because the President and I want you to know that we stand with you.

And we are grateful for all that you’re doing to answer the call to service – volunteering your time to help vaccinate your community, right here at The 40 Acres.

Making sure that your neighbors are safe from COVID. Working to keep all of us healthy.

Every person who is protected makes our cities and towns safer.

That’s why Pope Francis called getting vaccinated a moral obligation. Every one of us has a part to play.

For ourselves, for our families, and for those we don’t even know.

Together, we will heal.

In a speech to the Commonwealth Club of California, César talked about the many reasons farmworkers had to be pessimistic.

“Yet,” he told the crowd, “we are filled with hope and encouragement. We have looked into the future and the future is ours!”

César dared to believe that our country could change – that we could change it.

Now, it’s on us to live up to that promise.

When we come together, we are powerful.

With love for our communities, with hope for our future, with faith in each other, anything is possible.

¡Sí, se puede!

The future is ours.