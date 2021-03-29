Attorney General-designee Rob Bonta is latest example of César E. Chávez’s impact

Assemblymember Rob Bonta, who will be the next California Attorney General, has deep ties to the United Farm Workers. Bonta (right) speaks at the 50th anniversary of the Delano Grape Strike at Forty Acres next to Assemblymember Rudy Salas. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

You don’t have to look further than Rob Bonta – the 48-year-old Assemblymember and soon-to-be California’s first Filipino as California attorney general – to understand that civil rights legend César E. Chávez’s impact continues to reach way beyond the labor fields.

Bonta, who was born in the Philippines, was an infant when his parents moved to the United States and lived in a trailer near the Chávez home at the United Farm Workers headquarters nestled in La Paz about 30 miles east of Bakersfield.

On March 24, Gov. Gavin Newsom named the Democrat from Alameda to succeed now-U.S. Health and Human Services Director Xavier Becerra in charge of the 5,000-worker strong state Department of Justice. The state Senate is expected to approve his appointment.

“I spent my early childhood in La Paz, the UFW headquarters, watching my parents organize Filiipino and Mexican American farmworkers – experiencing first-hand one of the greatest peaceful social, racial and economic justice movements of all time,” Bonta said in support of the 2014 movies ‘Delano Manongs’ and ‘César Chávez.’

Rob Bonta, who will be the next California Attorney General, is pictured here at the United Farm Workers headquarters sitting on the lap of an unidentified man. Special to Vida en el Valle

José Gómez, Chávez’ executive assistant, was his godfather.

“His parents were activists with the UFW, and I know they were boycotting and picketing in front of supermarkets,” said Marc Grossman, longtime UFW spokesman, about the Bontas.

Warren Bonta, the dad, helped set up health clinics for the workers. His mother, Cynthia, ran a daycare center at La Paz.

“The connection was very personal,” said Grossman about the Bontas and Chávez, who died in 1993.

Chávez, whose union included strong Filipino support, was known to encourage the children of farmworkers to become professionals and take roles that can help improve the lives of farm laborers like their parents and grandparents.

“How could we progress as a people, even if we lived in the cities, while the farmworkers – men and women of our color – were condemned to a life without pride?” Chávez asked The Commonwealth Club in an historic 1984 speech.

“How could our people believe that their children could become lawyers and doctors and judges and business people while this shame, this injustice was permitted to continue?”

In his speech, Chávez said the union, by advocating for farmworker rights, “created confidence and pride and hope in an entire people’s ability to create the future.”

He noted that once the UFW took hold, Latinos began to enter college or run for public office “in greater numbers.”

Those children and grandchildren of farmworkers and UFW supporters have gone on to become school administrators, lawyers, doctors, authors, educators and – yes – even journalists.

Some, like Bonta, became public officials.

Bonta, who later grew up in Sacramento before attending Yale Law School, was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 after having won a seat on the Alameda City Council in 2010.

In the Assembly, Bonta co-authored legislation in 2016 to provide overtime pay for farmworkers, who had been excluded from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act for seven decades.

Assemblymember Rob Bonta attended a 2015 celebration of the Delano Grape Strike at Forty Acres. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

He also helped designate Oct. 25 as Larry Itiliong Day in honor of the Filipino farmworker leader who was instrumental in launching the 1965 Grape Strike.

Bonta also authored a 2013 law that requires schools to teach about the contributions that Filipino Americans made to the California farm labor movement.

“His appointment is significant because of his roots, the movement that began as a young boy and his continuing commitment as a state legislator, enacting laws to help farmworkers achieve a better life,” said Grossman about Bonta’s ascension.

Bonta’s success is as much as Chávez’ success in getting the world to see farmworkers and their families as human beings who can make a difference.

Grossman remembers people, especially Latinos, go up to César and tell him, “You inspired me to be the first in my family to go to college. You inspired me to become a doctor, lawyer, business person, professional. You inspired me to run for public office, for a school board and state legislature.

“And he came to realize that his work had transformed farm labor, had gone beyond the fields.”

Chávez, in his speech, realized that.

“The message was clear: If it could happen in the ﬁelds, it could happen anywhere – in the cities, in the courts, in the city councils, in the state legislatures,” he said. “I didn’t really appreciate it at the time, but the coming of our union signaled the start of great changes among Hispanics that are only now beginning to be seen.”

Bonta and thousands of others are the fruit of Chávez’s efforts.