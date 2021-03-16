Opinion Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s remarks at the border

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at the U.S. border with México near El Paso, Texas on March 15. Agencia EFE

Editor’s note: This is a transcript of Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s talk near El Paso, Texas on March 15.

The security of our nation and our border is first and foremost the responsibility of our president.

I came down here because I heard of the crisis. It’s more than a crisis. This is a human hearbreak. The sad part about all of this: It didn’t have to happen.

This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis.

Every part of what we sat and talked to, we learned more of how it was created. Congressman (Carlos) Giménez talked to a family from Honduras and asked, “How long have they been traveling?” 22 days. Just in coincidence of that actions taken by President Biden of why people think they come here to break the law.

We went through a new facility that was built just more than a year ago. They built it with the capacity they thought they could never meet: 1,040 people to be processed. Today, broke that record. Today. They’re beyond capacity. They’re having to build into the parking lot a makeshift facility.

Even though the U.S. Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion bill, not $1 in there to help them. It’s taken away the operation costs for the border to be protected.

But for all these children that are unaccompanied that are sitting in there, there’s 120 border agents that are now inside that unit that are not on the border protecting us when a surge is coming.

As we went up to Monument Three, speaking to the men and women on the front lines, they catch from 100 to 200 people a night.

As we talked to the medical units – and as I tell you, not as a member of Congress but as a father of a son and a daughter – and you look in the eyes of these children, they came unaccompanied. They tell the story of a 1- a 3- and 5-year-old holding their hands, walking up to an agent with no parents, no adults in sight. Who brought them?

When you talk to the medical units, talk about the percentage that get trafficked, they get harmed along the way. Who knows what dangers and who didn’t make it?

All because the policies of our president have changed and told them something different. Told them to risk their lives, and broke families apart. We are better as a nation than this. This is about the safety and security of our border, but it’s also about the opportunity that Americans want, and prosperity.

I know the president is going to travel this week. This is where he should bring Air Force One. This is where he should look the people in the eye. This is where he should talk to the border agents and let them know that this is beyond a crisis.

He can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first admit what he has done. And if he will not reverse action, it’s going to take Congressional action to do it.

And that’s why we’re here. We want to find solutions. Before we even came here, I sent a letter to the president to work together, to solve this problem. I thought maybe he would reach out. Maybe he’d set an appointment. He doesn’t even acknowledge a letter letting him know a crisis that his policy has created.

So we will work together, across the aisle, within our own party because we know the solutions that it will take. When you talk about what’s coming across, I just left a few border patrol agents and I asked them, “Who are the individuals you’re catching?””

Yeah, they’re from Central América. But, you know who else? Iran. Yemen. Sri Lanka. When I walked through the facility, there was more Haitians than any other nationality I saw.

And why were they coming now? You asked the border agents, they were shocked themselves because they’re being released into the country.

When I talked to the doctor to see when they’re being tested for COVID, when they get out. More than 10% are testing positive, while you’re being stored together.

In a time when the president will keep our country closed, when maybe we have hope for a Fourth of July to get together just with our family, how much spread of COVID is he creating every single day by his policies along the border?

It’s wrong, and it has to end and it needs to end now.