OPINION | Will U.S. ever learn from tragedy of 13 dead in crash?

Investigators say the SUV carrying 25 slipped into the U.S. from México at this spot near El Centro. Thirteen died in a crash. Agencia EFE

The horrific, March 2 accident that left 13 travelers dead when the SUV they were in collided with a gravel truck on a highway just north of the Mexican border near Holtville was tragic, horrible and should never have happened.

While there are many who will argue that human smuggling – as has been a prime focus of investigators of this crash – remains a cancer in today’s world, others will frame the tragedy in anti-immigrant terms that a stronger border wall would have kept them out, that would-be immigrants should get in line to come into this country, and that the Biden administration is responsible because of its softer stance on border security.

First, let’s remember that these are 13 souls who left us in a most violent way. These were people with dreams of improving their lives or supporting loved ones. Some were likely escaping violence in their hometowns.

Death smothered their dreams.

Secondly, human smuggling brings out the worst in humans. These folks are in business because of the demand. They stay in business by looking at the bottom line and charging fees of as much as $7,000 (coyotes charged about $500 in 1993). That’s why the burgundy Ford Expedition designed to carry no more than 8 people was hauling 25. (A second SUV with 19 travelers broke down minutes before the fatal crash).

“It’s a very sad situation,” Omar Watson, head of the CHP’s Border Division, told the media. “That vehicle is not meant for that many people. It’s unfortunate that number of people were put into that vehicle because there’s not enough safety restraints to safely keep those people within the vehicle.”

All seats, with the exception of the driver and front passenger seats, had been removed for maximum occupancy.

The lesson we should take out of the Holtville tragedy is that comprehensive immigration reform is long overdue.

American industries – like agriculture, hotels, restaurants, meat processing plants – have been forced to rely on undocumented labor because a) most Americans refuse to take these jobs and/or b) the nation’s immigration system has no workable temporary guest program in place that is acceptable to both employers and pro-immigrant groups.

The U.S. has an appetite for undocumented labor and the benefits it provides for businesses and consumers, but none for fixing an immigration system that benefits the human smugglers.

Without the risks that undocumented immigrants take, it’s likely that crops would rot unpicked and other businesses like hotels and restaurants would go begging for workers.

The Biden administration has introduced a 353-page plan to overhaul immigration reform, while Democratic federal lawmakers have crafted bills that would protect Dreamers and essential workers who are undocumented.

Similar legislation has failed in the past.

Without changes in the country’s immigration system, expect coyotes and human smugglers to thrive. And expect more tragedies like last week’s in Holtville to repeat.

A wakeup call in 1999 accident

If the federal government could only respond to such tragedies the way California did in 1999 accident near Five Points in western Fresno County when 13 farmworkers were killed in August 1999 when the van they were traveling in crashed with a tomato truck making a U-turn.

In the five years prior to that accident, 63 farmworkers had died in similar accidents but nothing was done to prevent such deaths.

Not this time.

State legislators – notably Valley Assemblymembers Sarah Reyes and Dean Flórez – quickly responded by requiring regular inspection of farm labor vehicles and banning substandard vans from transporting workers to the field, among other measures. Stricter requirements for vehicles, seat belts, properly stored tools, and a limit on the number of passengers were part of the solution.

The Safety and Farm Labor Vehicle Education (SAFE) programs led to the CHP conducting non-punitive inspection and certification programs. In 2000 when the program went into effect, there were no farmworker fatalities from farm labor vehicle collisions. That was a first since 1992.

Of more than 3,000 farm labor vehicles that were examined, 500 were removed from service.

The CHP’s El Protector program reached out to the farmworker community with information and education.

If only federal lawmakers reacted in the same manner.