OPINION | A Latino in D.C. “held to different standards”

Xavier Becerra, nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, answers questions during a Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing on Feb. 24. Agencia EFE

It was supposed to be a landmark moment in Latino political history – until Sen. Ted Cruz ruined it for Xavier Becerra.

On Tuesday (Feb. 23), the first Latino to be attorney general for the country’s most-populated state was introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla for his confirmation hearing to become the first Latino to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services.

“Both AG Becerra and I throughout our careers have too often been the only Latino in the room,” said Padilla (the first Latino from California to serve in the Senate) during his introduction. “Sadly, Xavier and I are not unfamiliar with being held to different standards … Xavier Becerra is a proven leader, who is uniquely qualified.”

Cruz, who is of Cuban descent, didn’t waste time lashing out at Becerra.

“He’s not a doctor, he has no scientific background, and he has no background in virology, he never worked in a pharmaceutical company,” Cruz said during a Feb. 23 appearance on FOX News. “He’s got nothing to do with health care!”

Cruz continued his diatribe against Becerra, the son of Mexican immigrants.

“He’s a trial lawyer. And his only experience, as as far as I can tell, with health care is he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

(Fact check: Becerra and other states sued the Trump administration for allowing religiously affiliated groups to opt out of an Obamacare mandate that health insurance plans cover contraception and medication abortion costs. The Little Sisters of the Poor joined the litigation.)

Cruz, however, isn’t the only Republican to cast doubts about Becerra’s ability to lead a department with a $1.3 billion annual budget and almost 80,000 workers as it tries to protect the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty federal lawmakers – including Cruz – penned a Feb. 22 letter to President Joe Biden asking that he withdraw Becerra’s name for consideration to the post.

“Mr. Becerra’s lack of healthcare experience, enthusiasm for replacing private health insurance with government-run Medicare-for-all, and embrace of radical policies on immigration, abortion, and religous liberty, render him unfit for any position of public trust, and especially for HHS Secretary,” they said in the letter that included 11 Senators.

Biden, to his credit, did not comply.

Sadly, Padilla was right about Latinos being held to different standards.

Cruz – who has been dinged pretty hard for escaping the Texas freeze and flying to sunny Cancún, México – took his attack a bit further by responding to Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse defense of Becerra by noting only three of the 24 Senate-confirmed health secretaries have been doctors. At least nine were lawyers, said Kruse.

“I’d like to say more but, unlike you apparently, I have a job that actually requires some work,” ended Kruse in a Wednesday night tweet.

What did Cruz say?

“I’ve been a lawyer for 25 years and a Senator for 8. Would you hire me to remove your appendix?” tweeted Cruz. “Of course not. I’m not remotely qualified to be HHS Secretary – and neither are you, a history professor and pundit.

“Bacerra is a left-wing activist. During a pandemic, we need a scientist.” (Yes, he misspelled Becerra).

So much for a senator who voted for less-qualified administrators during the previous administration. A brain surgeon for housing. An oil company executive to lead the State Department.

Cruz, however, wasn’t the only Republican Senator to belittle Becerra.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas: “Biden’s nominee for HHS is an unqualified radical who enforced California’s disastrous lockdowns. Any Senator supporting him will pay a price with voters. Watch my ad running against Dem Senators up in ‘22.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana: “I’m a physician. What would you, as the attorney, think if I – the physician – were nominated to be the United States attorney general as opposed to Merrick Garland? You would say, ‘Ah, that guy’s not qualified.’”

Sen. Richard M. Burr, R-North Carolina: “I am deeply concerned that your time in Congress and as California attorney general leaves you woefully unprepared to meaningfully engage in the set of healthcare challenges that require our full attention.”

Wow! Senators who previously thought, along with Trump, that the coronavirus was no big deal are suddenly thinking they should pick with a fine-toothed comb any nominee for head of a federal agency.

Becerra is no trial lawyer (no offense to those in this profession). He served in Congress from 1993-2017 representing a portion of Los Ángeles before being appointed California Attorney General, running a department with a $1 billion-plus budget and almost 5,000 employees.

The Sacramento native served in the state Assembly for one term before winning a race for Congress. His wife is a medical doctor. He helped craft the Affordable Care Act while in Congress. He has sued the Trump administration 122 times, including 9 that were filed in Trump’s final day in office.

Becerra is not being asked to operate medically on others. He is being asked to run an operation that badly bungled its response to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Trump to shape the narrative about a virus that would soon disappear.

Leave it to political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a Republican, to put Becerra’s qualification in perspective. “I’ve known Xavier for +20 years. Have butted heads w/him on policy. But was always impressed by his intellect, work ethic, humility, commitment to public service & cordiality.”

In 2021, putting a Latino in his place should mean putting Becerra in charge of Health and Human Services.