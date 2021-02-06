Tom Flores finally in the Pro Football Hall of Fame! It’s a crying shame it took so long

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores promotes a 2012 blood drive in Fresno. He was finally admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame more than 25 years after he retired from coaching. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It’s a shame it took the city councils in Sanger, Fresno, Huron and Los Ángeles to pass resolutions urging the Pro Football Hall of Fame to finally open the door to the 83-year-old Flores.

What a shame it took the state Assembly to vote 63-0 to explain why Flores belongs in the hall.

It’s a shame that the beer giant Coors had to get into the act by promoting the two-time Super Bowl champion coach for the hallowed hall.

After all, this is a man who took the Raiders to two Super Bowl titles (1980, 1983), the same number as the storied Vince Lombardi (whose name graces the Super Bowl trophy).

Lombardi is in the hall, as are Bud Grant of the Minnesota Vikings and Marv Levy of the Buffalo Bills. Grant went 0-4 in the big game; so did Levy.

That’s a shame that two coaches who combined went 0-8 in the Super Bowl were in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while an undefeated Latino coach has been forced to reign in his hopes of a call by the hall.

He just shrugged his shoulders when asked why he hasn’t made it.

More than a quarter century after he hung up his coaching clipboard (1994 season with the Seattle Seahawks), Flores was finally named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s an emotional day for me. I’ve never been this far before,” Flores, who now lives in Indian Wells, told the Palm Desert Sun.

This was his third time as a finalist. Two years ago, he traveled to Atlanta hoping to get a knock at his hotel room door from the hall president.

It never came. The hall admitted two-time Super Bowl winner Jimmy Johnson and one-time Super Bowl titleist Bill Cowher.

What a shame!

Who can argue against a coach who broke numerous barriers? First Latino head coach, first Latino coach to win the Super Bowl. First Latino to start as a quarterback (1960 with the Oakland Raiders). One of two to have won a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and coach.

“He never toots his own horn – ever,” Barbara Flores, his wife, said in a Raiders.com video promoting Flores’ candidacy. “Sometimes I kind of wish he would, you know, because some of the things he has done are really important and groundbreaking.

“He thinks that your actions show you don’t have to talk about it so that’s just the way he is.”

Well, there were plenty of folks touting Flores this year.

“While Tom Flores has been looked upon as a trailblazer in the Latino community, his record on its own, regardless of his background, is Hall of Fame-worthy,” said state Sen. María Elena Durazo, chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“He is an inspiration to young people all over about where hard work can take you.”

“Tom Flores is a living NFL legend and a true inspiration for Latino youth and families across our nation,” said Asssemblymember Eduardo García, D-Coachella.

“The word ‘trailblazer’ is meant for leaders like Tom Flores. His many achievements – including being the first Latino head coach in the NFL and the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl – are historic and impressive,” said Asssemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno. “His induction into the NFL Hall of Fame is long overdue.”

Yes, it’s a shame it took so long to honor Tom Flores.