OPINION | It’s time to end immigration reform déjà vu

Will 2021 be the year for comprehensive immigration reform? Vida en el Valle

Just like the 1993 comedy ‘Groundhog Day’ where cynical television weatherman Phil Connors becomes trapped in a time loop, immigration reform proponents must feel like it’s Feb. 2 over and over and over again.

How many times have federal officials – including our presidents – vowed to tackle comprehensive immigration reform only to fall short?

President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) in 1986, which led to the legalization of 3 million undocumented residents. The ink had barely dried on the legislation when calls were made for a new immigration bill. We recall then Congressman George Radanovich addressing a group of Latino community leaders at a Fresno restaurant in 1996 when the question about a new immigration bill came up.

The undocumented population went from 5 million in 1986 to 11 million today.

Except for President Barack Obama’s executive order in 2012 that established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to shield an estimated 1.9 million undocumented residents who had been brought into the country by their parents, there has been no significant positive change in immigration policy. (Note: Most of former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration efforts were negative).

Hours after being sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, Joe Biden introduced a plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented residents today. His plan includes expanded refugee resettlement and more technology to defend the border. The president also wants to reunify the children who were separated from their parents by federal officials, and to stop construction of a border wall.

“We’re going to restore our moral standing in the world and our historic goal as a safe haven for refugees and asylum seekers and those fleeing violence and persecution,” said Biden in a video outlining his immigration plan. “We’re going to stop the inhumane practice of separating children from their parents, and work to reunite families.”

Those are lofty goals, but we’ve been here before.

In 2017, Trump said he had “a great love” for Dreamers at the same time he moved to dismantle DACA. A year later, he told Republican lawmakers he would take the heat for a sweeping immigration reform bill. Result: Nothing.

In 2013, the U.S. Senate’s ‘Gang of Eight’ – four Republicans and four Democrats, including now-Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Florida’s Marco Rubio – introduced the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act which provided a legalization program for the undocumented. It passed on a 68-32 vote. Result: Nothing. House Speaker John Boehner refused to bring the bill out for a floor vote, even though there were enough votes to pass the bill.

Through the years, farmworker advocates, farmers, business interests and educators have supported immigration reform to no avail.

It’s too early to believe that Biden’s immigration proposal will go down in flames. It appears that Congress is more interested in dissecting Biden’s COVID relief plan, considering his cabinet appointments and taking up Trump’s impeachment.

Biden’s executive orders thus far on immigration demonstrate his heart is in the right place. Now, if his political dealmaking is on par, immigration reform proponents won’t suffer déjà vu.