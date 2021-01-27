What does the U.S. know about Latinos? Depends on who’s asking.

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez celebrates after winning the 2020 Formula One Sakhir Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit in December 2020. Agencia EFE

There’s a short story circulating on social media about a gringo meeting a Mexican and immediately identifying him as coming from the “land of Chapo Guzmán, narcos, marijuana, crime and extortion.”

The reply: “I’m sorry, are you a drug addict or a TV junkie?”

The lesson here is that Americans can have a negative stereotype of Mexicans (and Latinos) and not realize they are artists, chemists, athletes, inventors and much more.

The tale continues:

“If you were an athlete or sports fan, you would have identified México with Ana Guevara, Hugo Sánchez, Julio César Chávez, Finito, Chicharito Hernández, Canelo Álvarez, Rafael Márquez, etc.

“If you were a well-traveled person you would have talked about our majestic archaeological sites, our tourist-friendly colonial cities, our megalopolis or our exotic beaches… the astonishing biodiversity of our rainforests, mountain ranges, deserts, conifer forests.

“You could have identified México with our great painters, Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo, Frida Khalo, José Clemente Orozco; our composers: Agustín Lara, Consuelo Velázquez, Armando Manzanero, Juan Gabriel, José Alfredo Jiménez

“Our writers and poets: Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Juan Rulfo, Octavio Paz, Juan José Arreola, Elena Poniatowska, Amado Nervo, Jaime Sabines.

“However, I can see, the only thing you can relate to México is the provider to American drug addicts...

“I just want you to realize that México is a lot more than what ignorant people and fear-mongering media knows or chooses to propagate.”

The Latino Inaugural 2021 special on the eve of President Joe Biden’s inauguration took a step in the right direction by portraying a Latino community that has built the United States.

Did you know Cuban women donated jewelry, diamonds and about 1.2 million pounds sterling to help George Washington avert a mutiny by a rag-tag and hungry Continental Army right before winning the Yorktown campaign?

Did you know that in 1947, Gonzalo Méndez and four other Mexican American parents went to federal court to challenge Mexican remedial schools in Orange County … and won! Méndez v. Westminster was a precursor to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education seven years later.

Did you know that 61 Latino military members have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest military honor?

The inauguration virtual celebration – with Chente Barrera, Joe Posada and Mariachi Azteca de América singing ‘America the Beautiful’ in one segment – reminds us of the great need for an American Latino Museum at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

It reminds us of the great need for mandatory ethnic studies in high schools and universities so that the nation understands the contributions and history of Latinos, Blacks, Native Americans, Asians and other ethnicities. (In my 16 years of public education, I never had a Black or Asian instructor!).

The country is in the midst of a pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives and ravaged the Latino community. Yet, Latinos have been picking our food, stocking grocery shelves, providing health care, and much more.

“Our community has defined what it is to be essential,” said actress/activist Eva Longoria Bastón, who hosted the virtual celebration.

President Joe Biden, appearing near the end of the virtual program, acknowledged the contributions of Latinos during the pandemic.

“So many of our frontline workers are Hispanic,” he said, “and a lot of people … are recognized for the first time by what they are today: Essential workers.”

Remember how former President Donald J. Trump denigrated Mexican immigrants as rapists, murderers and drug dealers when he launched his presidential campaign in 2015 and insinuating that México didn’t send its best people?

Contrast that with what Biden said about Latinos.

He started by saying: “There is no separating out Hispanic heritage for American heritage. These stories are one and the same, and growing more vibrantly entwined every single day.”

He continued.

“We’ve seen more clearly than ever how much we rely on people of Hispanic roots to keep our country running. Latinos are the core of the American story. A fifth of the population. A growing powerhouse across every piece of our economy. A decisive voice in every major vote.”

That is a major contrast in how the previous and current presidents view the Latino community. One shares the same myopic view of Mexicans as the person I introduced at the beginning of this column. The other refuses to accept that stereotype.