Ballet Folklórico Nueva Antequera from Los Ángeles performs sones istmeños from Istmo de Tehuantepec during the Guelaguetza California 2018 at Calwa Park. Pssst! Paco, here’s the lowdown on all things Latino

Dear Paco Balderrama,

Welcome to Fresno, which you know is Spanish for ash tree. I truly hope you remain true to the Spanish language and don’t become one of those folks who adopt FresYes in their vocabulary.

Believe it or not, you and I share some characteristics. We both spent childhood years in El Paso (mine were in nearby Fabens and Fort Hancock), were raised by a single mother (mine did marry), and eventually made the migration to California.

I’m sure you’ve met lots and lots of Fresnans who have been more than willing to share the positives of this city of 535,000 souls, the majority of them sharing our ethnic heritage.

This letter is to give you a primer on our Latino community and what it has to offer you and your family. Think of it as a welcome wagon.

Diversity: Those of Mexican descent are 90 percent of the Latino community, which means tacos, 16 de Septiembre and La Virgen de Guadalupe are big deals here. But, Oaxacans (indigenous from México) and Salvadorans have made their presence known. In the fall, make sure you attend the Oaxacan celebration of La Guelguetza … especially if you are a big lover of mole.

Education: You just missed Joseph I. ‘Be Bold’ Castro as he was heading to San Diego to become chancellor of the 400,000-plus students in the California State University system. He would be the first to tell you to not miss Fresno State’s Chicano/Latino Graduation Celebration at the Save Mart Center in May. It’s the largest event of its kind in the country. I’m sure the organizers would be more than happy to have you speak to the graduates. Of course, you’ll also be interested in the State Center Community College District’s Police Academy which will have new digs in West Fresno pretty soon.

Music: Knowing that you’re from Texas, you might be partial to Tejano music. Check out Rubén y La Nueva Onda, a Parlier-based conjunto. Sorry that Radio Bilingüe’s Tejano Music Festival faded out many years ago. The radio station’s mariachi festival has also been shuttered, but finding a mariachi is as easy as heading to Sunday brunch at Toledo’s or getting invited to a quinceañera or boda.

Graduate Fabiola Gómez waves the Mexican flag during the 43rd annual Latino/Chicano Commencement. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Food: OK, you know tacos. You can’t go wrong with a quick bite at any taco truck. There’s many Mexican restaurants to choose from, so take your time visiting one that suits your taste. Don’t forget to try pupusas, which have become a staple thanks to the Salvadoran community. Or, visit a Oaxacan restaurant for tlayudas or mole. Hopefully the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team will resurrect their Taco Truck Throwdown. Did you know the taco emoji is owned by the Grizzlies?

Agriculture: A Google search shows that wheat is Oklahoma’s most valuable crop, with hay, cotton, soybeans, corn and pecans falling in. Not bad, if your diet falls in line with that of cattle. Here, we offer you grapes, pistachios, almonds, poultry and milk. For the best organic cantaloupes and watermelons, check Joe Del Bosque’s farm west of Firebaugh.

Culture: Where do I start? Arte Américas is the biggest Latino cultural arts center between Los Ángeles and San Francisco. Founded in 1987, it promotes artists and holds a massive Día de los Muertos celebration. In the summer, it hosts a Friday evening music series. This city also values murals.

Folkloric: This is the place to be if you love to watch dances from Jalisco, Chihuahua, Nayarit, Oaxaca or Baja California Sur. On Palm Sunday weekend, the Danzantes Unidos Festival gathers about 1,500 folkloric dancers from all over for three showcase concerts and workshops. The Arte Américas-based Danzantes del Valle organize various performances throughout the year. Fresno State’s Danzantes de Aztlán are a superb group. If your children are into this, it’s easy to find the right dance troupe.

Organizations: In addition to the Fresno chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association, there are numerous Latino organizations that serve the local community. Among the oldest is the League of Mexican American Women, whose Christmas fashion show raises scholarship funds. I’m sure you’ll get an invitation to model.

Veterans: This city loves its veterans. For example, the Veterans Day Parade is the largest in the country. Make sure you say hello to members of the E.G. Henry Gutiérrez VFW Post 8900, whose post was built by returning World War II veterans who were refused entry by other posts.

Of course, there’s nothing I can do about helping you with the toughest decision you’ll ever make: Be a fan of los Gigantes de San Francisco or los Doyers de Los Ángeles.

Bienvenido a Fresno. Enjoy!