Did early Western settlers ever build cabins out of Joshua trees?

Argentine actress Linda Cristal, who died in 2020, was among the early trailblazing Latinas in Hollywood. ZUMAPRESS

A tip for historians centuries into the future who try to dissect what defined the year 2020: Please, just skip the year. Erase it from history. Throw it into the Dumpster where it belongs alongside the Loch Ness monster, Ponce De León’s Fountain of Youth and Donald J. Trump’s modesty.

In other words, the 2020 calendar – once it got past month two – was one most of us would rather crumble up and burn.

No major celebrations like Cinco de Mayo or the Guelaguetza.

No hugging of strangers who probably needed one.

No closing a bar at 2 a.m. with close friends you haven’t seen in years.

No watching a blockbuster movie with popcorn and a soda.

No attending a funeral of loved ones who left us.

No sporting events to cheer and jeer.

Book club gatherings on Zoom.

The roaring 20s began with a whimper.

These thoughts and more flashed before me during a recent, 11-hour drive to Arizona. I’ll reach into this sack of a jumbled mess and offer some thoughts.

– Don’t judge a book by its coverage. So what if Oprah Winfrey praised Jeanne Cummins’ ‘American Dirt’ as a story that “changed the way I see what it means to be a migrant in a whole new way.”

The fictional account about a Mexican bookstore owner fleeing north with her son to escape a drug cartel lord generated a lot of buzz … for the wrong reasons.

Reading the book was like having a gringo tell me my grandmother couldn’t hack it as a cook at Taco Bell. The writing was atrocious, too cliché and didn’t put a face on what migrants go through in fleeing their homeland for a better life.

Other critics, rightfully, blasted the lack of brown faces in the publishing world.

I suggest newspaper journalist Alfredo Corchado’s ‘Midnight in México’ or Valeria Lusiselli’s ‘Los Children Archive’ to get a better understanding of the immigrant experience.

In short, Oprah promised us a healthy serving of chiles en nogada … instead we got a quesarito.

– Did early Western settlers ever build a cabin out of Joshua trees? You see lots of Joshua trees and other desert landscape on a long drive. Although you know that a Joshua tree is a succulent, your mind does pose that question.

– Clean drinking water remains a Third World problem. While hitting the outskirts of Bakersfield, I witnessed two men walking along a deserted street (are there any other kinds in this city?) and lugging plastic jugs to be filled with water.

I remember joining my grandfather, Juan Loera, in his ranch at Valle de Juárez as he hooked up a horse-drawn cart weighed down by a well-secured metal barrel to haul drinking water from a well. The job for 5-year-old me was to make sure the folds of a cotton cloth filtered the greenish water that would be used for cooking and bathing.

Never did I think that many communities in California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, lack potable water.

– You can call him Paco, as long as you call him chief. Fresno will welcome its first Latino as police chief on Jan. 11 when Juan Francisco ‘Paco’ Balderrama is sworn in. How did Paco become a nickname for Francisco?

Word is that Franciscan order founder San Francisco de Asís was also known as Pater Comunitatis. So his shortened name was derived from the first two letters of those names.

Not sure how true that is. All I know is that those named Francisco can also go by Pancho. Meanwhile, there’s no apodo for Juan, unless you go the route of Colombian singer Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez who’s known as Juanes or Juan Gabriel who also went by Juanga.

– RIP to Latinos who blazed their trails mostly alone. A piece of my heart was robbed in 2020 with the deaths of Argentine actress Linda Cristal and Dallas-born singer Trini López, ages 89 and 83, respectively.

Long before American audiences heard of Salma Hayek or Julio Iglesias or Bad Bunny, we saw someone who looked like us in ‘The High Chaparral’ television series with Cristal as the wife of rancher Big John Cannon.

We also watched López in the World War II classic ‘The Dirty Dozen’ and listened to his hit songs ‘Lemon Tree’ and ‘If I Had a Hammer.’

We are blessed to have had them – along with other of their contemporaries – break into American culture when it was much needed.

Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it first published in August 1990.