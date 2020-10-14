Plenty of room for seconds in educational leadership

Joseph I. Castro – the grandson of immigrants from the Mexican state of Michoacán – will make history on Jan. 4 when he becomes the first Mexican American to take the reigns of the California State University system, a collection of 23 campuses that confer the most bachelor degrees in the nation.

The Fresno State president will succeed CSU Chancellor Timothy White, who was born in Argentina. Castro was Fresno State’s eighth president, and first Valley native to serve in that position. He will be the CSU system’s eighth chancellor, and first native California in that post.

Latinos represent 43 percent of the CSU’s 482,000 students.

Earlier this year, the University of California saw Michael V. Drake step in as the system’s 21st president ... and first Black as leader of the 10-campus system. He became the first person of color to head the UC system.

Latinos represent about 38 percent of the UC’s 285,000 students.

In 2018, voters made Tony Thurmond the first Latino to serve as California Superintendent of Schools. His mother was an immigrant from Panamá, his father a Vietnam War soldier who is Black.

Latinos represent about 55 percent of the 6.2 million public school students in California.

In December 2016, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, whose mother is a Mexican immigrant, became chancellor of the California Community Colleges, the largest public education system in the country with 116 colleges.

Latinos represent about 45 percent of the community college’s 2.1 million students.

That means that people of color – including three Latinos – are in charge of the education systems for more than 9 million students in a state where Latinos account for about 40 percent of the population.

Much progress has been made in recent years to increase graduation rates and degree attainment for Latinos statewide, but more work remains.

The Public Policy Institute of California, in 2014, noted the state will have a shortfall of 1 million college graduates by 2025 due to the state’s higher education system not keeping up with a changing economy.

The warning was issued.

“The state needs to act now to close the skills gap and meet the demands of tomorrow’s economy,” said the report. “Without a substantial improvement in education outcomes, California’s economy will be less productive, incomes and tax revenue will be lower, and more Californians will depend on the social safety net.”

In 2016, the CSU invested $75 million to launch the Graduation Initiative 2025 to raise the graduation rates for first-time and transfer students. The plan included erasing the equity gap for underserved students of color and Pell Grant recipients.

Under Castro, Fresno State saw dramatic improvements in its graduation rate, especially among Latino studetns.

As we’ve written in the past, with population growth in the Latino community comes responsibility to make sure you are involved in solutions for the state’s problems.

As Castro has said during various graduation ceremonies, he doesn’t want “first in my family to graduate from college” comments to end there. He has encouraged second, third and more family members to take their sibling’s lead and get a college degree.

If Latinos aren’t at the table, they’ll be on the menu.

That is why Castro, Drake, Thurmond and Ortiz Oakley are the right people in the right place.