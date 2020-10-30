Proposition 16 builds on César Chávez’s legacy

Cesar Chavez's son and Cesar Chavez Foundation president Paul F. Chávez speaks at the 50th anniversary of the Delano Grape Strike on Sept. 26, 2015, in Delano.

I’ll never forget the words my father, César Chávez, said after one of the greatest disappointments in my career. He told me, “Remember mijo, in our work, La Causa, the fight for justice, you only lose when you stop fighting – you only lose when you quit.”

I took that lesson to heart, and now nearly 25 years after a group of wealthy and well-connected individuals hurt an entire generation of Latinos by banning affirmative action in California, we have a chance to right the wrongs of the past.

Because we never quit, this November, with Proposition 16, we can finally end the ban on affirmative action and level the playing field for Latinos, women, and people of color.

Proposition 16 won’t magically erase the barriers Latinos face in their lives, but it gives us the tools to fight discrimination without quotas so we can all thrive – no matter where we come from or what we look like.

Affirmative action has proven to be one of the most effective tools in creating opportunities for those who are systematically discriminated against. Studies show in states that allow affirmative action, women and Latinos compete on equal footing for schools, jobs, and government contracts.

But California is one of only nine states that bans a program proven to help our community – and we’ve suffered the consequences.

Research shows the end of affirmative action hurt an entire generation of Black and Latino students, decreasing enrollment in the UC system, diminishing their likelihood of graduating, and reducing wages. Meanwhile, Latinas earn just 42 cents on the dollar compared to white men, and own 3 dollars in wealth for every 100 dollars owned by white men.

It’s no coincidence affirmative action was banned in California by the same people who also banned bilingual education and tried to block undocumented immigrants from access to healthcare and education.

Like the Trump Administration today, former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson and people in power then wanted to hold back California’s growing Latino population.

I know because we did everything we could to stop them – and now they’re using the same playbook to keep the ban on affirmative action in place. But we never stopped fighting and we never lost hope.

That’s the legacy my father left behind. You can see the measure of his greatness in how he inspired farm workers and people across this country to have hope and to believe in their ability to prevail against big, powerful corporations and oppressive policies.

That hope – that belief in our own power – is just as critical now as it was when my father was organizing. The anti-immigrant prejudice, the bigotry, the attacks on the rights and guarantees we won long ago are all under attack.

The effects of decades of systemic discrimination in housing, healthcare, jobs, and education are painfully clear in the face of this pandemic. Nearly half of the more than 16,000 Californians killed by COVID-19 are Latino, and Latinos have lost jobs at the fastest rate since the pandemic hit.

But the lessons of my father are also clear. Victory is ours when we persist, when we resist, and when we refuse to give up. That final lesson from my dad is especially relevant today when so many people feel under attack and despair can easily set in.

So by voting yes on Proposition 16, we can take a concrete step to dismantling the barriers Latinos face and build a more just future for all people of color and women. Of course we’re fighting for opportunities and an equal shot at success, but at the heart of Proposition 16 is something more profound: respect.

That’s why I’m proud to join everyone from Sen. Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, founders of Black Lives Matter, teachers, nurses and firefighters in supporting Proposition 16. And it’s why Donald Trump and his allies are working so hard to defeat affirmative action.

My father believed this country was big enough and great enough to offer its share of bounty to all of us. So by voting Yes on Proposition 16, we can give Latinos a fair chance to build a better life for themselves and their children.

Paul F. Chávez is president of the César Chávez Foundation and the son of César Chávez.