Nunca es demasiado tarde para aprender a ser mejor padre o madre

No importa cuántos años tengan tus hijos, o cuántos tenga usted, o lo que ha hecho en el pasado. Sé esto porque sucedió con mi última hijo. Y aprender con ella me hizo una mejor madre para mis otros tres hijos.

Mi hija mayor vive conmigo. Ella tiene 21 años y tiene esquizofrenia, y eso puede ser difícil. Mis hijos del medio tienen 10 y 13 años, y viven con su papá. Yo solía gritarles y ellos tenían rabietas, y luego me automedicaba con alcohol. No sabía cómo tratar con ellos en absoluto.

Ahora me doy cuenta de que estaba repitiendo los patrones en la infancia. Mi papá era alcohólico y siempre estaba enojado. Mis hermanos y yo cenábamos muy rápido y corríamos para escondernos de él. Cuando él estaba cerca, teníamos que seguir las reglas y no hablar, o nos gritaba. Una vez que tuve mis propios hijos, me convertí en mi padre sin siquiera intentarlo.

Lucila Porras

Tomé capacitaciones de crianza de niños cuando mis hijos del medio eran más jóvenes, pero nunca apliqué las lecciones a mi vida. El año pasado, cuando estaba embarazada de mi hija Mariana, supe que podía pedir que alguien viniera a mi casa, un visitante del hogar, a través del programa Help Me Grow (Ayúdame Crecer) de First 5 Fresno. Una vez que comencé a hacer eso, las cosas realmente comenzaron a cambiar para mí.

Mi visitante de casa, Sally, me mostró todo tipo de cosas que yo no sabía: cómo hacer un horario, cómo hacer tiempo para cosas como leer y hablar con mi bebé. Ella me enseñó que cuando mi bebé deja de usar tantos pañales, significa que está listo para aprender a ir al baño. Tengo esta gran conexión con mi bebé ahora. Nunca me conecté de tal manera con mis otros hijos cuando eran pequeños.

Lo sorprendente es que mi relación con mis otros hijos también cambió cuando Sally comenzó a venir. Antes tenía muchas dificultades para hablar con mi joven de 21 años. Apliqué algunas de las cosas que yo estaba aprendiendo de las visitas a casa cuando le hablaba, y ahora está más tranquila. Es lo mismo con mis otros dos hijos; Ya no les grito ni me enojo con ellos. Les hablo y les dejo decir lo que sienten.

Sally me enseñó cómo amar a mis hijos, cómo mostrarles mi amor porque no sabía cómo hacerlo. Crecí con un padre abusivo, y tuve relaciones abusivas con hombres después de eso. Aprendí a abrir los ojos y ver el amor que tengo, lo que mi familia me estaba dando.

Mi familia y yo acabamos de mudarnos de un apartamento desde una sola habitación en una calle peligrosa a una casa de tres habitaciones en un parque de casas rodantes, un lugar realmente tranquilo con un pequeño patio y un parque infantil y una piscina cerca. Estoy tratando de pasar más tiempo con mis hijos del medio. Mi esperanza está realmente al máximo en este momento. Mis amigos me dicen que me veo tranquilaa y calmada, como si fuera otra persona.

No me da vergüenza decir que era alcohólica y adicto a la metanfetamina al mismo tiempo, porque cambié. Aprendí la lección y puedo hablar al respecto. Ahora estoy tratando de ayudar a otras personas que eran como yo. Todos pueden aprender a ser buenos padres y buenas madres y ayudar a alientar a sus hijos para que puedan ser adultos felices. Si yo puedo hacerlo, tú también puedes.

It’s never too late to be a better parent

It doesn’t matter how old your kids are, or how many you have, or what you did in the past. I know this because it happened with my fourth child. And learning with her made me a better mother to my other three.

My oldest daughter lives with me. She is 21 and has schizophrenia, and that can be hard. My middle kids are 10 and 13, and they live with their dad. I used to scream at them and they would throw a fit, and then I would self-medicate with alcohol. I didn’t know how to deal with them at all.

I realize now that I was repeating the patterns of how I grew up. My dad was an alcoholic and he was always angry. My siblings and I would eat dinner really fast and run and hide from him. When he was around we had to follow the rules and not talk, or he would yell. Once I had my own kids, I became my dad without even trying.

I took parenting classes when my middle kids were younger but I never applied the lessons to my life. Last year, when I was pregnant with my daughter Mariana, I learned I could have someone come to my house, a home visitor, through First 5 Fresno’s Help Me Grow program. Once I started doing that, things really started to change for me.

My home visitor Sally showed me all kinds of things I didn’t know—how to make a schedule, how to make time for things like reading and talking to my baby. She taught me that when your baby stops using so many diapers, it means they are ready to potty train. I have this big connection to my baby now. I never had this much of a connection with my other kids when they were little.

The amazing thing is that my relationship with my other kids also changed when Sally started coming. I used to have such a hard time talking to my 21-year-old. I applied some of the things I was learning from home visiting to how I talk to her, and she’s calmer now. It’s the same with my other two kids; I don’t scream at them or get angry at them anymore. I talk to them, and let them say what they feel.

Sally taught me how to love my kids, how to show my love to them, because I didn’t know how to do that. I grew up with an abusive dad, and had abusive relationships with men after that. I learned to open my eyes and see the love that I have, that my family was giving me.

My family and I just moved from a one-bedroom apartment on a dangerous street to a three-bedroom home in a trailer park, a really peaceful place with a little yard and a playground and a pool nearby. I’m trying to get more time with my middle kids. My hope is really at its fullest right now. My friends tell me I look peaceful and calm, like another person.

I’m not ashamed to say I was an alcoholic, and a meth addict at one time, because I turned it around. I learned my lesson, and I can talk about it. Now I’m trying to help other people who were like me. Everyone can learn to be a great parent, and help build their kids up so they can be happy adults. If I can do it, you can too.