Congress beginning to mirror nation’s diversity

In the first 50 years of the 20th century, you could count the number of Latinos that had served in Congress on both hands ... and had enough fingers left over to form a thumbs up and a victory sign.
Last week when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the members of the 216th Congress, there were 42 Latinos who raised their right hand and became a part of history as they reflected this country’s growing diversity.
Not only are there now 42 Latinos in Congress – including 14 from California (15 if you include Congressman John Garamendi whose ancestery dates to Spain – but there are a record 102 women serving in the House.
The diversity does not stop there. The House members include 56 blacks, 15 Asians and four Native Americans. Eight identify as LGBTQ. The youngest member, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was a year old when fellow New Yorker José E. Serrano was first elected to Congress. She is 29 years old; he is 75.
The House also has its first two Muslim women elected.
“This historic incoming Congress, with more Latinos, African Americans and women representatives than ever before, has an opportunity to build a new generation of diverse government leadership,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund. “We look forward to working with these new members to help advance the Latino community’s top priorities, including efforts to ensure a fair and accurate 2020 Census.”
We welcome the new additions to this Congress because a diverse nation needs a diverse leadership. For too many years, people of color and women were too easily discarded by voters. That is why Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential victory was a major moment in this nation’s history.
The United States is still waiting to elect its first Latino president. First female president. First Asian president. First Native American president. First Muslim president. First LGBTQ president. In time, that will happen.
Despite the diversity of this year’s Congress (including 25 women in the Senate), there is much work to be done. Latinos make up 18 percent of the population but account for only 8 percent of elected members of Congress. Blacks make up 12 percent of the population, but only 9 percent of Congressional members.
While California has had a Latina elected to Congress since 1993 (Lucille Roybal-Allard), it took Texas a quarter of a century to elect its first two Latinas to serve in that capacity: Sylvia R. García and Verónica Escobar.
We believe that diverse viewpoints, not just economically but socially, are extremely valuable in determining policy and legislation that will impact a nation built by immigrants.
Congreso comienza a reflejar la diversidad del país
En los primeros 50 años del siglo 20, se pudo contar el número de latinos que habían servido en el Congreso con ambas manos ... y se tuvieron suficientes dedos para formar un pulgar hacia arriba y una señal de victoria.
La semana pasada, cuando la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, juró a los miembros del Congreso 216, había 42 latinos que levantaron su mano derecha y se convirtieron en parte de la historia al reflejar la creciente diversidad de este país.
No solo hay 42 latinos en el Congreso, incluidos 14 de California (15 si incluye al Congresista John Garamendi cuya ascendencia se remonta a España), sino que hay un récord de 102 mujeres sirviendo en la Cámara.
La diversidad no se detiene ahí. Los miembros de la Cámara incluyen 56 negros, 15 asiáticos y cuatro nativos americanos. Ocho se identifican como LGBTQ. La miembro más joven, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tenía un año de edad cuando su compatriota neoyorquino José E. Serrano fue elegido al Congreso por primera vez. Ella tiene 29 años; el es 75
La casa también tiene sus primeras dos mujeres musulmanas elegidas.
“Este histórico Congreso entrante, con más latinos, afroamericanos y mujeres representantes que nunca antes, tiene la oportunidad de formar una nueva generación de líderes gubernamentales diversos,” dijo Arturo Vargas, Director Ejecutivo de la Asociación Nacional de Funcionarios Latinos Elegidos y Designados Fondo de Educación . “Esperamos trabajar con estos nuevos miembros para ayudar a promover las principales prioridades de la comunidad latina, incluidos los esfuerzos para garantizar un censo de 2020 justo y exacto.”
Damos la bienvenida a las nuevas adiciones a este Congreso porque una nación diversa necesita un liderazgo diverso. Durante demasiados años, las personas de color y las mujeres fueron descartadas con demasiada facilidad por los votantes. Es por eso que la victoria presidencial de Barack Obama en 2008 fue un momento importante en la historia de esta nación.
Estados Unidos todavía está esperando para elegir a su primer presidente latino. Primera presidenta femenina. Primer presidente asiático. Primer presidente nativo americano. Primer presidente musulmán. Primer presidente LGBTQ. Con el tiempo, eso sucederá.
A pesar de la diversidad del Congreso de este año (incluidas 25 mujeres en el Senado), hay mucho trabajo por hacer. Los latinos representan el 18 por ciento de la población, pero solo el 8 por ciento de los miembros electos del Congreso. Los negros representan el 12 por ciento de la población, pero solo el 9 por ciento de los miembros del Congreso.
Si bien California ha tenido una latina elegida para el Congreso desde 1993 (Lucille Roybal-Allard), a Texas le llevó un cuarto de siglo elegir a sus dos primeras latinas para que sirvieran en esa capacidad: Sylvia R. García y Verónica Escobar.
Creemos que los diversos puntos de vista, no solo económica sino socialmente, son extremadamente valiosos para determinar las políticas y la legislación que impactarán a una nación construida por inmigrantes.
