The president’s lies continue to mount

As if it wasn’t clear enough that President Donald J. Trump simply does not like people of color, he blasted his thinking on Twitter and in interviews recently that leaves no doubt. Plus, he continues to lie.
In essence, the 45th president of the United States of America has little interest in protecting your rights if you are an immigrant, of color or not a Republican. Even the latest category offers little protection as evidenced by Trump’s attack on House Majority Leader Paul Ryan for daring to correct the president on the 14th Amendment.
In a nutshell, Trump wants to send 15,000 military troops to the border with México to thwart caravans “of some very bad thugs and gang members.” Then, he wants to use an executive order to end birthright to children of undocumented residents, an action that appears impossible because 99.99999 percent of legal scholars say only Congress and the states can make such changes.
Trump tweet: “Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!”
Some Republican supporters have even claimed, falsely, that terrorists are traveling with the caravans. Or, that left-leaning billionaire George Soros or the Venezuelan government are funding and organizing the caravans.
The truth: About 3,000 Hondurans with a sprinkling of Salvadorans are traveling to the United States to seek political asylum in an effort to escape dangerous conditions back home. There are women and children in the caravans, which aren’t projected to reach the U.S. until December.
Soros and Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro have denied any involvement. In fact, Maduro called Vice President Mike Pence “crazy” and “extremist” for making such accusations.
