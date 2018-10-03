As expected, Trump continues assault on immigrants

Among the first words that thousands of immigrants who fulfill a dream by becoming U.S. citizens every month are from President Donald J. Trump who welcomes them “into the American family” in a video that is politely received.
“No matter where you come from, or what faith you practice, this country is now your country,” the president says in a 97-second video that has been played since September 2017 at naturalization ceremonies throughout the nation, including ones in Fresno and Sacramento. “You enjoy the full rights, and the sacred duties, that come with American citizenship – very, very special.”
Trump ends by saying: “We welcome you into our national family. We applaud your devotion to America. And we embrace the wonderful future we will have together.”
Contrast those words with the actions of the Trump administration, however, and it remains baffling how newly minted American citizens extend a courtesy to the president that he has been unwilling to afford them ever since he announced his candidacy for president by bad-mouthing Mexican immigrants.
Remember how he claimed México “doesn’t send its best?” And then disparaged them as rapists, drug dealers and murderers?
Last month, the Trump administration continued its assault on immigrants by a) cutting the number of refugees the country will accept to a record-low 30,000; and b) introducing a new rule that may deny green cards to legal immigrants who use public benefits.
This is on top of the administration’s efforts to eliminate family reunification visas and replace them with a “merit-based” system. Does this president have any compassion? Or, a heart?
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the reduction in refugees being accepted was due to the backlog of asylum cases the U.S. has accumulated. There are 320,000 immigrants who have claimed asylum and are waiting for a final decision. Another 730,000 immigrants are waiting for their cases to be determined in immigration courts.
“Some will characterize the refugee ceiling as the full barometer of America’s commitment to vulnerable people around the world,” said Pompeo. “This would be wrong.”
The level for new refugees was 45,000 in previous years. We don’t see how 15,000 will make a major difference.
On the other hand, the administration’s decision to deny green cards to legal immigrants who use food assistance, housing vouchers or Medicaid. Such a move would most likely harm the children of immigrants. Many of these children happen to be U.S. citizens.
Studies have shown that all immigrants contribute significantly to the economy, either through taking jobs no one else takes or contributing to Social Security funds that they will never receive in return.
A few months ago, the Trump administration announced it would go to court to revoke citizenship from immigrants it deemed had committed fraud in becoming naturalized Americans. This is not new, but the Trump administration is getting more aggressive in snarling people.
In the end, such actions only do more harm to this nation. That is sad.
Como se esperaba, Trump sigue atacando a los inmigrantes
Entre las primeras palabras que escuchan miles de inmigrantes que cumplen un sueño al llegar a ser ciudadanos estadounidenses cada año, están las del Presidente Donald J. Trump que les da la bienvenida “a la familia estadounidense” en un video que se recibe con cortesía.
“No importa de dónde venga, o qué religión practique, este país es ahora su país,” dice el presidente en un video de 97 segundos que se ha mostrado desde septiembre de 2017, en las ceremonias de naturalización de toda la nación, incluyendo las de Fresno y Sacramento. “Usted disfruta de los derechos completes, y de las sagradas responsabilidades que llegan con la ciudadanía estadounidense – muy, muy especial.”
Trump termina diciendo: “Les damos la bienvenida a nuestra familia nacional. Les aplaudimos su devoción a los Estados Unidos. Y damos la bienvenida al fabuloso futuro que tendremos juntos.”
Aunque esas palabras contrastan con las acciones de la administración Trump, y sigue siendo inexplicable cómo los ciudadanos estadounidenses recientes extienden una cortesía al presidente, que él no ha estado dispuesto a extender desde que anunció su candidatura para presidente al hablar mal de los inmigrantes mexicanos.
¿Recuerda cómo fue que él alegó que México “no manda lo mejor?” ¿Y luego los tildó de violadores, narcotraficantes y asesinos?
El mes pasado, la administración Trump siguió con su ataque a los inmigrantes la a) recortar la cantidad de refugiados que el país aceptará, a una baja cifra récord de 30,000; y b) al presentar una nueva regla que pudiera negar las tarjetas verdes a los inmigrantes legales que usan prestaciones públicas.
Esto es por encima de los esfuerzos que hace la administración por eliminar las visas de reunificación familiar y reemplazarlas con un sistema “basado en méritos.” ¿Acaso tiene este presidente algo de compasión? ¿O, un corazón?
El Secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo dijo que la reducción en refugiados que se acepten fue debido a un retraso en los casos de asilo que ha acumulado el país. Hay 320,000 inmigrantes que han pedido asilo y que están esperando una decisión final. Otros 730,000 inmigrantes están esperando que sus casos se determinen en las cortes de inmigración.
“Algunos van a caracterizar la cantidad máxima de refugiados como un barómetro completo del compromiso que tiene el país ante la gente vulnerable de todo el mundo,” dijo Pompeo. “Esto sería erróneo.”
El nivel para los nuevos refugiados fue de 45,000 en años pasados. No vemos cómo es que 15,000 vayan a hacer una gran diferencia.
Por otro lado, está la decisión de la administración por negar las tarjetas verdes a los inmigrantes legales que usan la asistencia para alimentos, asistencia para vivienda o Medicaid. Tal acción más probablemente dañaría a los niños de inmigrantes. Pasa que, muchos de estos niños son ciudadanos estadounidenses.
Los estudios han mostrado que todos los inmigrantes contribuyen significativamente a la economía, ya sea al tomar empleos que nadie más quiere, o contribuyendo a los fondos del Seguro Social, fondos que ellos nunca van a recibir.
Hace algunos meses, la administración Trump anunció que iría a corte a revocar la ciudadanía de los inmigrantes que ellos consideraran que habían cometido fraude al hacerse ciudadanos estadounidenses naturalizados. Esto no es nuevo, pero la administración Trump está siendo más agresiva al hablar mal de la gente.
Al final, tales acciones solo hacen más mal a esta nación. Eso es triste.
