Immigrants, not xenophobia, is what made the United States great

Excuse me!
Immigrants don’t help a country?
WTH is going on inside President Donald J. Trump’s brain?
Did he pick up the 2004 book ‘Who We Are’ by Dr. Samuel P. Huntington before providing his thoughts on immigration at a British press conference earlier this month?
Here’s what Trump said: “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”
He added: “So I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist ten or 15 years ago.”
Again, WTH?
In case you were wondering about the late Huntington, he wrote: “The persistent inflow of Hispanic immigrants threatens to divide the United States into two peoples, two cultures, and two languages. Unlike past immigrant groups, Mexicans and other Latinos have not assimilated into mainstream U.S. culture, forming instead their own political and linguistic enclaves – from Los Ángeles to Miami – and rejecting the Anglo-Protestant values that built the American dream. The United States ignores this challenge at its peril.”
¡Dios mío! That’s a boatload of xenophobia right there.
Without immigrants, this country wouldn’t be the superpower it is today.
Albert Einstein was an immigrant. His contributions? Let’s just say his E=mc2 theory of relativity speaks volumes.
Bob Hope was an immigrant. His contributions? Ask any U.S. military service member who was constantly entertained with his comedy and entertainment show in faraway countries fighting on behalf of the U.S.
The American cowboy was an immigrant. Don’t believe it? Well, the Spaniards introduced the horse to the western hemisphere, where Mexican charros and Argentine vaqueros employed the animal in herding cattle. They, in turn, gave birth to the American cowboy that has been glamourized in movies.
Yes, the United States has become stronger due to its diversity.
Navajo code talkers played crucial roles in World War II. Ex-patriots made World Cup USA a major hit in 1994. Mexican filmmakers have captured best director Oscars four of the last five years. Salsa has overtaken ketchup as Americans’ favorite condiment. Americans purchase more tortillas annually than they do hot dog or hamburger buns.
In the San Joaquín Valley, ethnic festivals – from Sikh to Oaxacan to Armenian to Greek – provide a colorful reminder of this country’s diversity.
I’d rather believe the words of Dr. David Hayes-Bautista over those of Trump or Huntington.
“Latinos have created the very foundation of American society as we know it today,” said Hayes-Bautista, a UCLA researcher and author of several books on the history of Latinos in the U.S.
“By sheer magnitude, Latino adolescents today are defining the nature of American identity and culture,” he wrote in his book ‘La Nueva California: Latinos in the Golden State.’ “They feel entirely American but are not at all self-conscious about speaking Spanish as well as English or listening to rock en español as well as to rap music.”
Let Trump rail about the MS-13 gang and non-existent “open border” supporters, let’s look at some key facts:
▪ Census records show Latino males have consistently higher labor force participation than any other group.
▪ Latinos are the least likely to use public assistance like Medicare.
▪ Latinos have a higher life expectancy (82.5 years) than non-Latino whites (77.3 years).
▪ Surveys show 92 percent of U.S.-born Latinos are proud to be American.
It is Americans like Trump and Huntington – might as well throw in White House chief of staff John Kelly for his remarks that immigrants don’t assimilate – who feel uncomfortable with the changing demographics of this country.
They don’t want to change.
They utter angry words.
They, fortunately, are in the minority.
Fueron los inmigrantes no la xenofobia lo que hizo grande a este país
¡Perdón!
¿Qué los inmigrantes no ayudan al país?
¿Qué demonios es lo que hay en el cerebro del Presidente Donald J. Trump?
¿Acaso vio el libro del 2004 titulado ‘Who We Are’ del Dr. Samuel P. Huntington antes de expresar sus ideas sobre la inmigración en una conferencia de prensa británica a principios de este mes?
He aquí lo que dijo Trump: “El permitir que la inmigración suceda en Europa es una vergüenza. Yo creo que cambió lo que Europa es y, a menos de que actúen rápidamente, nunca va a ser lo que fue y no digo esto en una manera positiva.”
Añadió: “Así que yo pienso que permitir que millones y millones de personas lleguen a Europa es muy, muy triste. Yo creo que ustedes están perdiendo su cultura. Miren a su alrededor. Se pasa por ciertas áreas que no existían hace diez o 15 años.”
Una vez más, ¿Qué demonios?
En caso de que se esté preguntando sobe el finado Huntington, él escribió: “El persistente influjo de inmigrantes hispanos amenaza con dividir a los Estados Unidos en dos gentes, dos culturas, y dos idiomas. A diferencia de los grupos de inmigrantes anteriores, los mexicanos y otros latinos no se han asimilado a la cultura en general de los Estados Unidos, en vez de eso han formado sus propios enclaves políticos y lingüísticos – desde Los Ángeles hasta Miami – y han rechazado los valores angloprotestantes que edificaron el sueño americano. Estados Unidos ignora este desafío para su propio perjuicio.”
¡Dios mío! Eso es una enorme carga de xenofobia.
Sin los inmigrantes, ese país no sería el súper poder que ahora es.
Albert Einstein fue un inmigrante. ¿Cuáles fueron sus contribuciones? Bueno digamos que su teoría de la relatividad de E=mc2 es una revelación enorme.
Bob Hope fue un inmigrante. ¿Sus contribuciones? Pregúntele a cualquier miembro del servicio militar de los Estados Unidos que fue testigo de constante entretenimiento con la comedia y el programa que él hacía en países lejanos que combatían al lado de los Estados Unidos.
El vaquero americano era un inmigrante. ¿No lo cree? Bueno, los españoles trajeron el caballo al hemisferio oeste, donde los charros mexicanos y los vaqueros argentinos usaron al animal en el cuidado del ganado. Ellos, a su vez, crearon al vaquero americano que ha sido presentado en películas.
Si, Estados Unidos ha llegado a ser más fuerte debido a su diversidad.
Los nativos navajos jugaron un papel de gran importancia en la Segunda Guerra Mundial usando su idioma como código. Los futbolistas estadounidenses hicieron grandes logros en la Copa Mundial USA en 1994. Los productores de cine mexicanos han recibido cuatro Óscares por mejor director en los últimos cinco años. La salsa ahora es más popular que el ketchup como condimento estadounidense. Los estadounidenses compran más tortillas al año que pan para hamburguesa o hot dog.
En el Valle de San Joaquín, los festivales étnicos – desde sikh hasta oaxaqueños y armenios y griegos – aportan un recordatorio colorido de la diversidad de este país.
Yo prefiero creer las palabras del Dr. David Hayes-Bautista en vez de las de Trump o Huntington.
“Los latinos han creado la mismísima base de la sociedad estadounidense como la conocemos hoy en día,” dijo Hayes-Bautista, un investigador de UCLA y autor de varios libros sobre la historia de los latinos en los Estados Unidos.
“Por completa magnitud, los adolescentes latinos ahora están definiendo la naturaleza de la identidad y cultura estadounidense,” escribió en su libro ‘La Nueva California: Latinos in the Golden State.’ “Ellos sienten completamente estadounidenses, pero no se sienten cohibidos al hablar español o inglés ni al escuchar rock en español o rap.”
Dejemos que Trump siga hablando de la pandilla MS-13 y de la “frontera abierta” que no existe, veamos algunos datos:
El registro del censo muestra que los hombres latinos consistentemente tienen la mayor participación en la fuerza laboral que ningún otro grupo.
Los latinos son los menos propicios a usar la asistencia pública como el Medicare.
Los latinos tienen una expectativa de vida más larga (82.5 años) que las personas de raza blanca no latinas (77.3 años).
Las encuestas muestran que un 92 por ciento de los latinos nacidos en Estados Unidos están orgullosos de ser estadounidenses.
Son los estadounidenses como Trump y Huntington – también pudiéramos incluir al jefe de personal de la Casa Blanca, John Kelly por sus comentarios de que los inmigrantes no se asimilan – que se sienten incómodos con el cambio de demografía de este país.
Ellos no quieren cambiar.
Ellos expresan palabras de ira.
Ellos, por fortuna, son la minoría.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it first published in August 1990. Send questions, suggestions or comments to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
