Don’t expect a sensible, Trump immigration plan soon

If you seriously think that President Donald J. Trump can stumble onto a way to fix this country’s broken immigration system in a way that benefits the entire country, then we’d like to sell you the Statue of Liberty.
The reason this country has been unable to fix the problem over the past three decades – beyond the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which wasn’t fully implemented correctly – is because of politics.
If you don’t believe us, explain what happened when the U.S. Senate’s ‘Gang of Eight’ delivered a sensible solution in 2013 to the House? Had House Republican leaders brought the legislation up for a vote, it’s likely you wouldn’t be reading this editorial today.
Which brings us to today when children are separated from their parents who turn themselves in at the southern border while they seek asylum; Dreamers are uncertain about their status after the president nixed the Obama era program and federal courts have weighed in; and, Trump has mis-characterized every immigrant as belonging to the MS-13 gang.
Pouring more than $25 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-México border won’t solve the problem, neither will lying about not supporting a bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia.
Nor will tweets that appear to show the president’s lack of knowledge on the difference between Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol, as he suggested in a recent tweet that ICE agents stop bad people at the border.
Nor will a vicious diatribe, delivered via tweets last Thursday, come any closer to getting a bipartisan solution. His series of tweets:
“Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our........
“.....Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this!
“Congress - FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW!”
Now, we’re not sure what type of legislation the president will support. After all, one day he’ll tell Dreamers that he loves them not to worry; then the next day he’s holding them hostage in return for billions of dollars for the border wall he told followers that México was going to pay for.
We do know that the United States’ embrace of immigrants was something the entire world envied because her values of fairness. The U.S. has been built by immigration Opening up a door for the less fortunate and establishing legal protection for them is something all other nations should adopt.
Instead, we have a president hell bent on destroying families seeking asylum in an effort to appeal to a base that in the minority (27 percent to 66 percent, according to the Quinnipiac University poll).
We believe this country has a big enough heart to comfort, house and accept those wanting to seek asylum as long as they go through the proper channels like the 3 million refugees who have been admitted since 1980.
Meanwhile, Trump’s trade wars are punishing certain businesses, including agriculture which is extremely vital to the San Joaquín Valley. But, that is fodder for a different editorial.
Today, we don’t expect Trump to execute a plan for smart, fair and humane immigration reform.
No espere un rápido y sensible plan de inmigración de parte de Trump
Si usted en serio cree que el Presidente Donald J. Trump pudiera encontrar una manera de arreglar el inservible sistema de inmigración de este país de una manera que sea de beneficio para todo el país, entonces nos gustaría venderle la Estatua de la Libertad. La razón por la que este país no ha podido arreglar el problema durante las últimas décadas – aparte de la Ley para Reforma y Control de Inmigración de 1986, que no fue completamente implementada correctamente – ha sido debido a la política.
Si no nos cree, explique lo que pasó cuando la ‘Pandilla de Ocho’ del Senado de los Estados Unidos presentó una solución sensible en el 2013 ante la cámara. Si los líderes republicanos de la cámara hubieran adoptado la ley para voto, es probable que usted no estuviera leyendo este editorial hoy.
Lo cual nos trae hasta este día en que los niños están siendo separados de sus padres, quienes se entregan en la frontera sur buscando asilo; los Dreamers tienen incertidumbre en cuanto a su estatus después de que el presidente terminara con el programa de la era de Obama, y las cortes federales han participado; y Trump ha representado de mala manera a todo inmigrante de que pertenecen a la pandilla MS-13.
El vaciar más de $25 billones para construir un muro en la frontera de México con los Estados Unidos, no resolverá el problema ni tampoco mentir en cuanto a no apoyar un proyecto de ley del Rep. Bob Goodlatte, republican de Virginia.
Ni tampoco los mensajes (tweets) que parecen mostrar la falta de conocimiento del presidente entre la agencia de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE) y la Patrulla Fronteriza, como lo sugiere en un mensaje reciente de que los agentes de ICE detienen a la gente mala en la frontera.
Ni tampoco un feroz ataque enviado con tweets el jueves pasado, es algo que se acerque a lograr una solución bipartidista. He aquí los tweets:
“El Congreso tiene que pasar leyes de inmigración inteligentes, rápidas y razonables ahora. Los agentes de la ley en la frontera están haciendo un gran trabajo, pero las leyes con las que se les obliga a trabajar son imprácticas. Cuando la gente, con o sin niños, entra a nuestro país, se les tiene que decir que se vayan sin que nuestro país se vea obligado a aguantar un largo y costoso juicio. Decir a la gente “FUERA,” y se tienen que ir, de la misma manera si estuvieran parados en el frente de tu casa. El contratar a miles de “jueces” no funciona y es algo que no es aceptable – ¡único país en el mundo que hace esto!
“Congreso – ¡ARREGLEN NUESTRAS IMPRÁCTICAS LEYES DE INMIGRACIÓN AHORA!”
Ahora, no estamos seguros cuál tipo de ley apoyará el presidente. Después de todo, un día le dice a los Dreamers que los ama y que no se preocupen; luego el siguiente día los usa de rehenes a cambio de billones de dólares para el muro de la frontera, el que él les dijo a sus simpatizantes que México iba a pagar.
Sí sabemos que la bienvenida que este país daba a los inmigrantes era algo que todo el mundo envidiaba debido a sus valores de justicia. Este país ha sido edificado con la inmigración que abrió una puerta para los menos afortunados y establecer una protección legal para ellos es algo que todas las demás naciones deberían de adoptar.
En vez de eso, tenemos un presidente obstinado en destruir familias que buscan asilo para atraerá a un grupo de gente que es una minoría (de 27 a 66 por ciento, según encuesta de Quinnipiac University).
Creemos que este país tiene un corazón lo suficientemente grande como para consolar, albergar y aceptar a quienes buscan asilo siempre y cuando pasen por los canales apropiados como los 3 millones de refugiados que han sido admitidos desde 1980.
Mientras tanto, la guerra comercial de Trump está castigando a ciertos negocios, entre ellos la agricultura que es de gran importancia para el Valle de San Joaquín. Pero eso es material para un editorial diferente.
Hoy, no esperamos que Trump lleve a cabo un plan para una reforma de inmigración inteligente, justa y humana.
