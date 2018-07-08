Let’s hope AMLO succeeds in wiping out corruption

The optimists in México will believe that Andrés Manuel López Obrador will wipe out the endemic corruption in government, double the minimum wage (now $4.71 per day), reduce crime, and win an epic showdown against U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
The pessimists in México will believe that the 64-year-old leftist who won on his third try for president of 138 million souls will become another Hugo Chávez whose socialist programs contributed to Venezuela’s downfall, impose his conservative views to dampen LGBT/abortion gains, and deepen the fissure between México and the U.S.
The real AMLO will likely be someone in between those viewpoints.
If López Obrador, who will take office in December, is to do something positive, let’s hope he becomes a dogged crusader against corruption.
“Corruption is not a cultural phenomenon but it is the result of a political regime in decay. We are absolutely certain that this evil is the principal cause of social inequality and of economic inequality,” he said in a victory speech last Sunday night. “Because of corruption, violence has erupted in our country.”
Let’s look at some statistics:
▪ Of about 32,000 murders in México this year, only 2 percent have been solved. (About two-thirds are solved in the U.S.)
▪ Fourteen Mexican governors are currently under investigation for corruption.
▪ The government has yet to explain what happened to the 43 college students who disappeared in Iguala, Guerrero in 2014.
We don’t want to splash cold water on the hopes of the Mexican voters who cast more than half of their votes for López Obrador, but making change will be difficult.
The state will cease to be a committee at the service of a minority and will represent all Mexicans, rich and poor, those who live in the country and in the city, migrants, believers and nonbelievers, to people of all philosophies and sexual preferences.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
All Mexican authorities – elected, appointed and hired – take note that voters demanded major changes by putting their trust on someone outside the normal reigns of power. López Obrador, the former member of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD, abbreviation in Spanish) to form his own party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).
AMLO’s landslide victory (runner-up Ricardo Anaya pulled about 23 percent of the vote for his PRD/PAN coalition; and, PRI candidate José Antonio Meade got an embarrassing 16 percent) shows that Mexicans are fed up with corruption, violence and a government that has proven inept at fixing problems.
A nation blessed by natural resources, a beautiful land and hard-working people deserves a much-better future in a country that is home to 30 billionaires (by comparison, the U.S. has 540 billionaires).
López Obrador promises to half the salaries of high-paid government officials, sell the presidential airplane and convert Los Pinos (the governmental palace) into a public park struck a chord with the Mexican public. He also vowed to cut his presidential salary (currently $167,000 annually) in half.
The voters have spoken. Their choice has been made.
It’s time for México to rally around its incoming leader.
We agree with López Obrador’s words during his Sunday night speech.
“I call on all Mexicans to reconciliation, and to put above their personal interests, however legitimate, the greater interest, the general interest,” he said. “The state will cease to be a committee at the service of a minority and will represent all Mexicans, rich and poor, those who live in the country and in the city, migrants, believers and nonbelievers, to people of all philosophies and sexual preferences.”
Adiós status quo.
