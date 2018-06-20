Immigration debate isn’t child’s play

In recent weeks, the Trump administration – notably Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Securities Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen – has staunchly defended the practice of separating children from their parents who have crossed the border, mostly seeking asylum to escape certain death in their home countries.
What’s laughable about this cruel practice is that the president and his top defenders argue that the Democrats passed a law that requires the federal government to take the kids away from their parents.
On Saturday, President Donald J. Trump tweeted: “Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change! This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad!”
What’s truly sad is that Trump using the children as a bargaining chip in his effort to get upwards of $25 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-México border.
Sessions is using the bible to justify the breakup of the families. “The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves,” said Sessions, quoting scripture that has been used in the past to justify slavery, apartheid supporters and even Nazi extermination of the Jews.
As for Nielsen, she said families aren’t being separated.
The United States image as a champion of human rights, kindness and empathy for the downtrodden has gotten a huge black eye under this administration. And Trump is acting at the drum major for this ill collection of soul-less human beings.
Where is their heart?
Where is their brain?
Where is their sympathy?
Thus far, most Americans (including some Republicans like former First Lady Laura Bush and Sen. Susan Collins) have expressed anger over the situation. Even Sessions’ church has criticized him for wrongly interpreting the bible.
Why does Trump continue to pick the most vulnerable?
The president yanked the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program away from about 800,000 undocumented residents who passed a background check, paid about $500 in fees and complied with other parts of the program.
Why? Because he wanted funding for a border wall in return, along with and end to family reunification visas and the visa lottery.
It appears the easier solution is to hunker down on a sensible immigration reform plan so that there will be no need for a border wall ... or the heartbreaking dismantling of families.
We encourage Congressional leaders to act quickly to put a stop to a national embarrassment that serves no purpose. These children and their families deserve better from this nation.
