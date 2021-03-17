Thousands of San Joaquín County school employees getting their COVID-19 vaccines

Olivia Ortiz, program Manager, with SJCOE Early Childhood Education received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 22, the second of seven vaccine clinics at the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) for San Joaquin County schools. San Joaquin County Office of Education

The San Joaquín County Office of Education is making sure thousands of school employees throughout the county are getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Teachers and other K-12 school staff from all public, charter, and private schools in the county received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during one of the seven COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by the county office.

“As educators, it is our goal for all classrooms to be open to in-person instruction. Vaccination of school employees removes a barrier and brings us closer to that goal,” said Jane Steinkamp, assistant superintendent and chair of the county office’s vaccination distribution task force.

The vaccines clinics, which were held Feb. 19-March 3, administered 13,028 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as schools seek to re-introduce in-person instruction.

“It’s not the only step, but it’s a significant step. No matter where a school is in its process of resuming or increasing in-person instruction, the vaccination of school employees can help that process move forward,” Steinkamp said.

Olivia Ortiz, an early childhood education program manager, received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 22.

Also getting their first dose of the vaccine were

Ernie García, resource specialist program teacher at San Joaquin County Building Futures Academy; Fabiola Guajardo, food services lead at Sebastián Questa Elementary School in the Lammersville Unified School District; and, Edith Caballero, speech and language pathologist at Flora Arca Mata Elementary School in the Stockton Unified School District received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that day.

The Feb. 22 vaccination event followed the administering of more than 1,100 doses of vaccine at the Feb. 19 soft opening of the clinics on the county office’s Stockton campus.

The vaccine clinics were possible through authorization from San Joaquin County Public Health Services for the county schools to administer the Fizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The SJCOE, school leaders from across the county, and SJCPHS have been coordinating to administer vaccines to school staff.

According to SJCOE, vaccination clinic appointments were invitation only, using information provided by employers. And only pre-registered employees could schedule an appointment.

School nurses, health aides and other health care professionals from schools across the county were an integral part of the vaccination process, volunteering to administer the vaccine doses and perform other duties at the clinics.

The paperless appointment and registration system were built by the software development team at the SJCOE’s CodeStack department.

Appointments for the second-dose clinics – which are doses are scheduled for March 12, daily March 15 - 19, and March 24 - are only open to those who received first doses at previous SJCOE vaccine clinics.

According to SJCOE, appointment information, including a unique QR code, has been sent out to school employees.

For those who have not received that information, SJCOE recommends to check the spam email folder, or find their QR code by logging into the SJCOE Vaccine Scheduler at vaccine.sjcoe.org. For more assistance, school employees can contact the help desk at vaccine@sjcoe.net.