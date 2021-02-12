Pay dispute brings light to women’s equal pay inequity issue in San Joaquin County

Camille Zapata took to social media three days before the Feb. 9 board of supervisors regular meeting to push her belief she was singled out because she’s a woman and a Latina. Supervisors Tom Patti, Miguel Villapudua and Robert Rickman had voted on the Jan. 26 meeting to delay her appointment, which was recommended and approved by both, the county human resources director and the county clerk. Vida en el Valle

When San Joaquín County Supervisor Katherine Miller picked veteran political campaigner Camille Zapata to be her chief of staff, neither expected a pushback from three male supervisors who questioned Zapata’s $38-an-hour salary in an episode that quickly eroded into issues of equal pay for equal work, misogyny and sexism on one side.

And claims of bullying and a smear campaign from the other side.

In the end, the board approved the hiring of the 25-year-old Zapata, but not before taking up the issue at two board meetings that consumed approximately 2.5 hours of discussion - including public comments - over two board meetings.

Supervisors Tom Patti, Miguel Villapudua and Robert Rickman voted on Jan. 26 to delay Zapata’s appointment which had been given the green light by the county human resources director and clerk.

Three days before the board considered her appointment again, Zapata took to social media to push her belief she was singled out for being a Latina and a woman.

Miller is the only woman on the five-member board.

Response was overwhelmingly positive for Zapata online and during the public comment portion of the board’s Feb. 9 meeting. Social media hashtags included #iamCAMILLE, #howdareyou #equity as well as #equalpayforequalwork, and, #goodTrouble.

“Women of color have the widest pay gap in the nation even when factors such as education and experience are considered,” said Aileen Rizo, an equal pay advocate whose 8-year battle against the Fresno County Office of Education for equal pay was settled in a July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“My case is closed, but that doesn’t mean that new stories of pay discrimination are not being written. There is always an excuse to pay a woman less but there has yet to be enough courage to stop this narrative,” Rizo said in a statement which was read by the clerk of the board.

Rizo was among dozens who submitted their public comments critical of the board’s action at the January meeting.

One called the action “sexist and racist.” Another said it was “an example of the patriarchal system still in place today.” Another said by impeding Zapata’s appointment not only showed lack of respect but their “boys’ club behavior.”

State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, said she and her colleagues “have passed several pieces of legislation to ensure the women of California receive equal pay for equal work.”

Talamantes Eggman said the question of Zapata’s salary is indicative of another issue in the community and why so many bright young professionals leave the area for better opportunities to succeed.

“We have denied them a seat and the table. This must end,” said Talamantes Eggman, adding that she knows of Zapata’s work and abilities and knows Zapata is “eminently qualified to be Supervisor Miller’s next chief of staff.”

Zapata worked on Talamantes Eggman’s successful state Senate campaign.

Patti, the board chairman, brought up claims of bullying and a smear campaign.

Without naming Zapata directly, Patti said he has been “harassed and publicly targeted by an individual applicant that messaged and coordinated with other individuals, now attempting to bully and shame me and this board into making a decision based on a smear campaign of lies and slander.”

This week, I had hoped to announce that, effective February 1, 2021, I would be serving as Chief of Staff for Kathy... Posted by Camille Zapata on Saturday, February 6, 2021

In a prepared statement at the Feb. 9 meeting, Patti outlined the county’s hiring practice.

Patti said the board has supported “equal, diverse and qualified workforce that makes hiring and compensation decisions based on merit; this is tradition.”

The county, said Patti, has hardworking employees “including staff that works for this board who have earned their (salary) steps on previously established compensation scales.”

Patti argued that his aide with congressional experience was not offered the same compensation when his chief of staff was first hired saying it was “double standards.”

Patti, Villapudua and Rickman’s chiefs of staff are currently all male. Supervisors Chuck Winn has a female chief of staff. Zapata would be the only woman of color to serve as chief of staff after her appointment.

Zapata’s compensation and conditions of her hire were recommended by the county’s human resources director and county clerk based on “recruitment difficulties.” Part of that was due to the fact that Miller is termed out in two years and her chief of staff would be limited to that time frame.

Patti said he won’t be “bullied, ever, nor harassed into making a decision that gives anyone preferential treatment.”

Patti said, with Zapata’s appointment, the board will have to address “the pay disparity” now that the county is moving into a one-tier system for hiring at the supervisor level.

Talamantes Eggman said Zapata’s starting salary does match her qualifications but if the concern from the board is that her starting salary is higher than others “who are also deserving of the same wage” then the real issue is that “the compensation for the other staffer is too low.”

“A rising tide lifts all boats rather than bring others down. Let’s lift others up,” Talamantes Eggman said.

Zapata’s appointment, which was on the agenda’s consent list, was referred to as a “hotbed issue” by Patti, who asked for the item to be pulled for discussion.

The board took an hour and 13 minutes to approve Zapata’s appointment in a 5-0 vote.

“Today we have brought to light an inequity issue that many womxn normally have to deal with in isolation, advocating for equal pay for equal work. And we won,” Zapata posted on her Facebook page later that evening.

She thanked organizers, community members and elected leaders who spoke in support.

“This is a win for all womxn and a movement for gender equity and equality. Let this be a big step toward ensuring that all womxn’s judgement and worth is not continuously up for public debate,” said Zapata, a 2018 graduate of UC Santa Cruz.

“Conversations like this are difficult, but necessary. Progress isn’t made randomly; it comes when we are willing to make intentional action,” Zapata said.