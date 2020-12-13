Self-described “underdog” wins state Assembly seat in Stockton area

Freshman Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, foreground, joins other members of the state Assembly in taking the oath of office during the organizational session at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 7. AP / Pool Photo

Carlos Villapudua, even though having won two races for San Joaquín County supervisor, looked at himself as the underdog in a bid to make the jump to the state Assembly.

In the March primary, he bested a field of four with 35.9% of the vote.

In the general election, he barely raised half of the campaign funds his opponent hauled in, $165,000 to more than $312,000.

When the vote count started coming in on Nov. 4, he trailed against supervisor board chair Kathy Miller, who had also served on the Stockton City Council. Miller had squeezed into the general election by 30 votes over third-place finisher Christina Fugazi, a member of the Stockton City Council.

“So from the first results, everyone saw we were down 5,600 votes,” said Villapudua during a telephone interview. “People started calling up and saying ‘We’re sorry’ and texting.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

“Then, there were crickets. No one was calling.”

Last Monday, Villapudua was sworn in as the 13th Assembly District representative at the Golden 1 Center in the state Capitol. The final vote showed him beating his fellow Democrat, 83,746 votes to 78,609.

“We do know, in this race, more Hispanics showed up,” said Villapudua, a 52-year-old father of three.

Latino voters normally account for 13-14% of the voters in the district which covers most of San Joaquín County, including Stockton and Tracy. This time, said Villapudua, Latinos represented 38% of the vote.

“It helped that the state ran commercials showing how easy it was to vote,” said Villapudua, who last week wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter requesting he prioritize educators and essential school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We can ensure that the classroom setting is once again safe and productive, that learning-loss and pandemic produced disparities no longer occur and begin to put the COVID-19 era behind us,” said Villapudua in his letter.

He wants to focus on issues like education, transportation, job creation, the homeless crisis, and COVID-19 relief for businesses.

“I’m already talking to businesses that are literally taking out their life savings to try and figure out how they can make it,” he told The Stockton Record. “We have to figure out a way to keep people safe, but at the same time make sure that folks go back and support them.”

Early this year, he wasn’t sure he would enter politics after having stepped down in 2016 from the board of supervisors.

Even when he was no longer serving on the board, Villapudua found out that people were still calling him asking for help in dealing with access to government services.

When the 13th Assembly District seat became open when Susan Talamantes Eggman was termed out and run (successfully) for the state Senate, Villapudua was encouraged to run. But not before his wife, Edith, gave his candidacy her blessing.

She told him: “If you’re going to run, run like it’s your very first time.”

Trouble was, the coronavirus pandemic crimped his penchant for meeting and chatting with voters.

His motto has always been: “If you walk, you win!”

There’s only so much you can do with social media.

Late in the campaign, he decided to go meet people while maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask. So did his volunteers.

“People appreciated the old way of campaigning,” he said.

He and his wife also recorded campaign ads for Spanish-language radio.

“We wanted to prove to voters that we would work just as hard in Sacramento,” said Villapudua, whose parents are immigrants from México: his father, Bernardo, from Durango and his mother, Ramona, from Sinaloa.

Of six children, he was the only one to graduate from college (a degree in social work from Sacramento State).

He picked cherries alongside his parents. His father retired as a foreman.

Villapudua worked for the sheriff’s department, then went into social work before working as legislative assistant for then-county supervisor Steve Gutiérrez. Villapudua succeeded a termed-out Gutiérrez as District 1 supervisor, which is nestled in east-central Stockton. (His cousin, Miguel Villapudua succeeded Carlos in that seat).

Villapudua points to his work in getting San Joaquín General Hospital become more self-sufficient and become a Level III trauma center.

He also speaks highly of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport adding new flights to Los Ángeles, San Diego and Arizona, as well as collaborating with Amazon.

“The airport is a hidden jewel,” he said.

Villapudua hopes his election victory inspires more Latinos to show up at the voting booth.

“I’m hoping this is a magnet for upcoming years,” he said.