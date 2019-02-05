Middle College High School to represent San Joaquin County at the state’s Academic Decathlon competition in March

After showcasing their knowledge of art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science, and social science in a series of tests, culminating in the high-energy Super Quiz, students at Middle College High School in the Lodi United School District received the Dave Sorgent Winner’s Cup and advanced to the State Academic Decathlon Championship in Sacramento in March.
Approximately 300 students from 12 high schools in San Joaquín County took part in the 38th annual Academic Decathlon hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) on Feb. 2 at Lathrop High School, according to Carly Sexton, Public Information Officer for the San Joaquín County Office of Education
Other competing schools were: Escalón, Lathrop, Lincoln, Manteca, McNair, Tracy, Merrill F. West, Millennium, Mountain House, and Sierra high schools, as well as Stockton Early College Academy.
Manteca High School took second place while third place went to Stockton Early College Academy.
The overall top-scoring student award went to Solman Aniss (Manteca High), who received the $1,000 Walter Rathhaus Award, provided by Premier Community Credit Union and the SJCOE Educational Foundation.
The top overall students in the honors category included: Aniss ($500 scholarship), Kevin Truong (Tracy High, $200), and, Chandler Clark (Middle College, $100).
The top scholastic students were: Musaid Adbullah (Middle College, $500), Ashton Beattie (Middle College, $200), and, Ravpreet Grewal (Manteca, $100).
The top varsity students were: Elizabeth Terra (Lathrop, $500), Arturo Ávila (Manteca, $200), and, Emma Faszer (Middle College, $100).
Collin Pham and Sahila Shah – both from Ronald E. McNair High School in Lodi – and Lailah Dorothy Hortelano from Stockton Early College Academy in Stockton each received a $5,000 renewable scholarships to the University of the Pacific.
UOP awarded the scholarships to the decathletes who met the university requirements and have shown a strong desire to attend the university.
This year theme was ‘The Sixties,’ with students also competing in interview and speech contests which were closed to the public while the Super Quiz and awards ceremonies are open to the public.
Middle College High School also took home the first place for the Super Quiz. Second went to Manteca High School and third went to Lathrop High School.
