‘ABC’s on Starting a Business’ workshop

The U.S. Small Business Administration Sacramento District Office is hosting a women, veteran and minority-owned business development workshop the ‘ABC’s on Starting and Growing a Small Business’ on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m a the Stockton Cesar Chavez Library, 605 N. El Dorado St., Stockton.
The free workshop, organized by the University of the Pacific Westgate Center for Leadership and Management Development, will cover how to develop an action plan, a business/marketing plan and a capital/financing plan with the “The Simple Steps for Starting and Running Your Business” with Phil Williams from the GroupSync Solutions.
Space is limited and to RSVP visit https://abcsbusinessdevelopment stockton.eventbrite.com
For more info email Westgate@Pacific.edu or call (209) 946-3912
Taller de ‘ABC sobre cómo comenzar un negocio’
La Oficina del Distrito de Sacramento de la Administración de Pequeños Negocios de los EE. UU. Está organizando un taller de desarrollo de negocios para mujeres, veteranos y de minorías, el ‘ABC’s on Starting and Growing a Small Business’ el jueves 15 de noviembre de 6 p.m. a las 8 p.m. a la Biblioteca Stockton Cesar Chavez, 605 N. El Dorado St., Stockton.
El taller gratuito, organizado por el Centro de Liderazgo y Desarrollo de Gestión de la Universidad del Pacífico de Westgate, cubrirá cómo desarrollar un plan de acción, un plan de negocios / mercadeo y un plan de capital / financiamiento con los “Pasos sencillos para comenzar y administrar su Negocios ”con Phil Williams de GroupSync Solutions.
El espacio es limitado y para RSVP visite https: // abcsbusinessdevelopment stockton.eventbrite.com
Para obtener más información, envíe un correo electrónico a Westgate@Pacific.edu o llame al (209) 946-3912
Comments