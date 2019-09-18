Hispanic Heritage Month: Latina attorney, activist, and philanthropist Antonia Hernández a role model for our younger generation

Antonia Hernández, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation, was recognized on May 6 with the Achievement in Philanthropy award from the Latino Caucus during the Latino Spirit awards at the state capitol. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Latina attorney, activist, and philanthropist Antonia Hernández has spent more than four decades advocating for social justice and improving the lives of underserved communities in Los Ángeles County and beyond.

Hernández, who was born in Torreón, México in 1948 on a communal ranch to parents Manuel and Nicolasa Hernández, is nationally regarded for her expertise in immigration, civil rights and philanthropy.

“As a civil rights lawyer who has litigated a lot of the cases that has allowed all these Latinos legislators to be elected into office, I feel very privilege that I can see the fruit of our labor,” said Hernández, who was awarded the Latino Spirit Awards from the Latino Legislative Caucus for achievement in public philanthropy early this year.

Hernández, who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UCLA and a law degree from the UCLA School of Law, began her legal career as a staff attorney with the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice and worked as counsel to the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary before joining the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), a national nonprofit litigation and advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of the nation’s Latinos through the legal system, community education and research and policy initiatives.

Hernández was president and general counsel of MALDEF, before she joined in 2004 the California Community Foundation, one of Southern California’s largest and most active philanthropic organizations that has served Angelenos for over a century as president and chief executive officer.

“My foundation focuses on the poor and those that need the most. And unfortunately Latinos, we are still a poor community that need the services - housing, better education opportunities, access to medical health care, immigration issue,” said Hernández, who oversees all operational and programmatic aspects of the foundation’s activities. “Those are the issue that our community needs and so we are very pleased to be able to offer those resources to address those concerns and those needs.”

The California Community Foundation works to strengthen the capacity of the nonprofit sector in Los Angeles County, so they can more effectively work toward improved quality of life for all Angelenos.

The Foundation partners with more than 1,600 individual, family and corporate donors and holds assets of more than $1.7 billion.

During her tenure, California Community Foundation has granted nearly $2 billion, with a focus on health, housing, education and immigration programs.

“This are very interest times,” Hernández said of the current political climate in the United States. “We live in California, so we are somewhat cushioned form the impact of what is happing to folks, Latino immigrants who live in Georgia, in the Carolinas, people who live in the Midwest.”

“We are fortunate in the sense that we are not living in such terrible conditions, but the fact of the matter is that I think this is an opportunity for the Latino community to realize that we are not victims, that we have control of our destiny,” said Hernández, who is a trustee for the Rockefeller Foundation and a member of the Boards of Directors of the American Constitution Society, the American Automobile Association, the Automobile Club of Southern California, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Hernández recalled MALDEF litigating California’s Proposition 187, whose legislation barred undocumented immigrants from public services including education and healthcare.

“It was through 187 that many in the community woke up to the power of within us,” Hernández said. “And I hope that politically, what is happening at the federal government, particularly in immigration, that our community would wake up and become civically engage to – if you are not a citizen to become a citizen. If you are a citizen, to vote.”

“You know, so that we can collectively, as a community protect our immigrant brothers and sisters, added Hernández, currently serves on the Commission on Presidential Debates, the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, the Center for Talented Youth at John Hopkins University, the JFK Library Foundation Profile in Courage Award Committee, and the UCLA School of Law Board of Advisors.

Awards such as the Latino Spirit Awards that Hernández received in last May are a positive influence for future generations, she said.

“When I got the call (about the award), I thought this is interesting that the legislation honors Latinos who has contribute to the empowerment of the Latino community,” she said. “And I was very happy because I think it’s a great thing.”

“We need to do this not for me, but for our children, for the young kids to see positive role models so they can be – you know, I am an attorney, they can be an attorney. We have professors, we have doctors, we have entrepreneurs, business people that are successful,” Hernández said, adding “So a child only knows what she or he sees and so hopefully, for me, the most important part is our contributions to American society and role model for our younger generation.”