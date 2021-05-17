Dean’s medalist James Tovar persevered through unprecedented times

James Roger Tovar III not only graduated with his bachelor’s degree in criminology Saturday, May 15, but he was also selected as the undergraduate dean’s medalist for the Division of Students Affairs and Enrollment Management. As a dean’s medalist, Tovar was invited to do a speech which was prerecorded and was shown during the May 15 morning graduation at the university’s Bulldog Stadium. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The last couple of years have been a wild ride for James Roger Tovar III, who not only graduated with his bachelors’ degree in criminology Saturday (May 15), but he was also selected as the undergraduate dean’s medalist for Fresno State’s Division of Students Affairs and Enrollment Management.

As a dean’s medalist, Tovar delivered a prerecorded speech shown during the May 15 morning graduation at the university’s Bulldog Stadium.

“The last couple of years have been a wild ride, but here we are at the celebration of years of our hard work, long nights, and seemingly endless Zoom calls,” said Tovar in his speech.

“During difficult times, people often refer to the concept of resiliency to help them get by,” said Tovar of Dos Palos. who completed his degree in criminology, law enforcement and a minor in aerospace studies, with a 4.0 GPA. “Resiliency is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties, but I like Rocky Balboa’s version better. ‘It ain’t how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you get hit, and keep moving forward.’”

In his speech, Tovar talked about how the Classes of 2020 and 2021 have been hit with wildfires, economic uncertainty, and a global pandemic to name a few things both classes had to overcome to get to cross the finish line at their commencement ceremony.

“But we keep moving forward and hitting back,” said Tovar, who has dreamed of becoming an Air Force pilot, enlisted in the military for six years of active duty after high school. He was deployed three times between 2013 and 2016. “I think that is what will be said about us in the years to come.”

“The one thing we all share is persevering through unprecedented times and moving forward,” said Tovar, whose experience in the military motivated him to become the first in his family to earn a college degree and work toward his goal of being a commissioned officer.

Tovar attended Merced College then transferred to Fresno State where he joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and served as cadet commander this year.

“I am sure I can speak for most, if not all of us, that we couldn’t have done it alone. Between friends, family, and students’ affairs programs like the TRIO Student Support Services Veterans, we have all leaned on someone during our weakest moments, but only to catch our breath, and get right back after the task at hand,” said Tovar, who at the University, he worked at TRIO Student Support Services/Veterans as a veteran community builder helping students like himself transition from active-duty service to being a civilian college student.

“I hope all of you continue to achieve your goals, ride out the tough times, and don’t hesitate to reach out to those around you for support, because like Rocky told us, ‘The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows,’” said Tovar, who has earned a position as a pilot trainee in the U.S. Air Force. “But I think we have proven to ourselves that we don’t need sunshine or rainbows to achieve our goals.”

“Despite the conditions, the classes of 2021 and 2021 make their own path, and roll with whatever punches life throws at us,” Tovar said, adding he looks forward to “seeing what we can achieve next.”