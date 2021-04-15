Modesto
Riverbank’s Madueño picked for Delta Stewardship Council
Gov. Gavin Newsom has designated former Riverbank Mayor Virginia Madueño to serve on the Delta Stewardship Council, a 7-member state agency charged with managing the Sacramento-San Joaquín River Delta.
The appointment was announced Thursday afternoon.
The agency was created in 2010, and is responsible for developing a management plan for the Delta and ensure coordination at the federal, state and local levels.
Madueño, 55, has been managing partner at SanGuard LLC since 2020. She was also co-owner and director of marketing communications at World Tile Design and Showroom since 2014, and has been president/CEO at Imagen LLC since 2003.
She served as Riverbank’s mayor (2009-12) and was on the city council (2005-12).
Madueño was public information officer for Stanislaus County (1989-2001), and was a community organizer at Clean Water Action (2009-11).
She is a member of the Gallo Center for the Arts board of trustees and the Boating and Waterways Commission.
The position, which pays $50,497, requires state Senate confirmation.
Madueño is a Democrat.
