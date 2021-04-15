Riverbank’s Madueño picked for Delta Stewardship Council

Former Riverbank Mayor Virginia Madueño (here speaking at a 2012 scholarship dinner) has been appointed to the Delta Stewardship Council. Vida en el Valle File Photo

Gov. Gavin Newsom has designated former Riverbank Mayor Virginia Madueño to serve on the Delta Stewardship Council, a 7-member state agency charged with managing the Sacramento-San Joaquín River Delta.

The appointment was announced Thursday afternoon.

The agency was created in 2010, and is responsible for developing a management plan for the Delta and ensure coordination at the federal, state and local levels.

Madueño, 55, has been managing partner at SanGuard LLC since 2020. She was also co-owner and director of marketing communications at World Tile Design and Showroom since 2014, and has been president/CEO at Imagen LLC since 2003.

She served as Riverbank’s mayor (2009-12) and was on the city council (2005-12).

Madueño was public information officer for Stanislaus County (1989-2001), and was a community organizer at Clean Water Action (2009-11).

She is a member of the Gallo Center for the Arts board of trustees and the Boating and Waterways Commission.

The position, which pays $50,497, requires state Senate confirmation.

Madueño is a Democrat.