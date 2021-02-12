Enochs High to represent Stanislaus County at the state’s Academic Decathlon

The 38th annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon was held at Ceres High School’s gym on Feb. 3. Shown are the first place medals. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Enochs High School took home first place during the 41st annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon was a virtual event for 2021 but continued to be the biggest academic event for local high schools.

The decathlon is a series of tests, speeches and interviews featuring this year’s theme, “The Cold War.”

“The competition is open to all students, not just the top-achievers,” said SCOE Student Events Manager Cheryl Goulart. “Our objective is to recognize student achievement and to emphasize the positive dimensions of education.”

According to Goulart, the goal of the decathlon is to stimulate intellectual growth and scholastic success.

This year speech and Interview presentations were conducted by Zoom, while essay and objective testing were completed online.

The event was Co-Sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), E. & J. Gallo Winery and Mocse Credit Union and promotes interschool competition in academics and is supported through contributions made by businesses and the community.

With social distancing in the state, students continued their late-night study sessions and team practices remotely.

Goulart said participating schools send a total of nine members to serve as the core team – up to three students in each of three categories, based on grade point averages. Schools may send as many alternate participants as they choose.

This year eleven local high schools participated including: Beyer, Central Catholic, Ceres, Davis, Enochs, Hughson, Johansen, Modesto, Oakdale, Patterson, and Valley Charter.

Enochs, who was also the Super Quiz winners, will represent Stanislaus County at the virtual California Academic Decathlon State Finals, in March.

Runner-Up was Oakdale High; Beyer High School was third. Challenge Cup Winner (Team Club): Enochs High.

Individual High Point Winner in each division: Honors Champion went to Michael Balerite, Enochs High; Scholastic Champion was Alana Casey, Oakdale High; Varsity Champion was Amy Dancy, Enochs High.

Alternate Team Member Champion was Tahbert Bui, Beyer High while Nithya Medam, from Modesto High was the Essay winner.