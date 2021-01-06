2020: WHEN COVID RULED Ariana González: “MJC campus community has worked hard to evolve”

Ariana González, a Modesto Junior College counselor, is a passionate advocate for first generation and immigrant students. Special to Vida en el Valle

Ariana González, a community college counselor at Modesto Junior College, has adjusted professionally and personally to the “roller coaster ride” of 2020 that included a worldwide pandemic.

González – who earned her associate degree from San Joaquín Delta College in Liberal Arts & Sciences before transferring to UC Davis to complete her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Chicana Studies – advocates for equitable inclusion to educational pathways and opportunities for historically underserved communities through her work. She is a passionate advocate for first-generation and immigrant students in the Central Valley.

González believes in the power of the people and dedicates her time to working with the community on pertinent issues and organizing campaigns to raise funds for student scholarships.

After work hours you can find González enjoying the free, weekly paint party’s of Moya Arts, learning to play the guitar through a music class at Modesto Junior College, or going on an outdoor adventure on a local walking path with her nieces.

González is a MEChA de UCD alumnus grounded in the moto, “La Union Hace la Fuerza.” She is also is a proud Guerrera de California State University at Stanislaus where she completed her Master of Arts in Counseling Education.

In addition to her work as a counselor at MJC, González is president of Latina Leadership Network, chair of the UndocuALLY Network, and co-founded MJC LGBTQ+.

Her leadership led MJC to develop one of the most successful free immigration services program for students in the state. She also leads the annual Raza graduation for Latinx students and their families to have a ceremony in Spanish that celebrates their culture.

She was also one of recipients of the Latino Leadership Awards from Congressman Josh Harder during of Hispanic Heritage Month to honor Latinos members of the community for their leadership during the pandemic.

Q. What were your individual/organizational goals for 2020?

“February 2020 I had the opportunity to see Oprah Winfrey in San Francisco and adopted her ‘2020 Vision: Your life in Focus.’ Often it is easy to get wrapped up in our daily obligations. We lose sight of our long-term personal goals that get pushed to the back burner or tabled until “mañana” or “next year.” 2020 has helped me hit the brakes and take inventory to ensure that my priorities are in alignment with where I invest my time.

“I am a Community College Counselor, professionally the goal is to connect with students to ensure we are able to provide the support they need whether it is related to academic needs, transfer, career, and/or social-emotional counseling. Additionally, an important component is working with community partners to ensure our students have a smooth connection to crucial resources.

“MJC UndocuAlly Network has worked extensively with the UFWF Foundation who is providing free Immigration Legal Services to California Community College Students and Employees, if someone needs help and doesn’t fall into either of those categories UFWF still welcomes their inquiry. Additionally, we’ve collaborated with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and the Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative to host a three-month event series called,” Know how to college: access to higher education regardless of immigration status” still accessible through the CVIIC facebookpage. It is important that our Undocumented Community know they can pursue a college education. Prospective students are invited to connect with an UndouLiaison at the California Community College where they intend to register.

“The virtual work world has increased our ability to bring resources into people’s homes. Recently we partnered with SOMOS Familia, a bay area non-profit organization dedicated to helping Latinx families with LGBTQ+ relatives. Every day, children, and youth are teased, harassed, and subjected to violence because someone thinks they are lesbian, gay or transgender. Lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth who are rejected by their families have a higher risk of depression, alcohol, and drug abuse, and attempted suicide than youth who are accepted or celebrated by their families. Somos Familia brings families together to transform this reality. We invite you to check out their free online programming: https://www.somosfamiliabay.org/events/”

Q. When the U.S. began to hear about the coronavirus striking in China in January, what were your thoughts at that time?

“In January 2020 I remember hearing about the impact of the Corona Virus across the Atlantic and I did not consider the possibility of it hitting home until my colleague mentioned the MJC Distance Education Team had been discussing scenarios in their first meeting of the year. The conversation revolved around preparing for a campus-wide shut down and preparing faculty for offering courses one hundred percent online, at that time I thought, “the school can’t shut down”, it seemed farfetched at that time. In March we received orders to get what we needed to work remotely, in early March we thought we were going home for two weeks, it’s going on ten months and if we all do our part as prescribed by health care professionals we can help to minimize the spread. I’m grateful to have the option of working from home and also grateful to all of the essential personnel in all industries that continue to show up day after day. The MJC campus community has worked hard to evolve in order to meet the needs of students.”

Q. In March when the shelter in place became a mandate, what was your immediate thought about how that would impact you?

“I did not think about the long-term impact in March I felt like I was managing day-to-day.”

Q. In March, what difficulties did you encounter trying to find personal protection equipment?

“Since I am working primarily from home, access to PPE was not as urgent for me. I had purchased a few masks from the hardware store last year as a result of the smoke from the fires, so I still had a few left to use for trips to run errands outside of the house.”

Q. What changes have you been forced to take in your work to deal with shelter-in-place?

“All of my work is now done via computer and/or phone. Our employer provided new laptops and monitors for us to be able to work from home. Our campus was able to quickly create processes and offer mechanisms for students to access services as smoothly as possible. In my case moving completely online has made the counseling office more easily accessible. Although we offered remote appointments before, few students knew and now, I’m talking to students who were not able to come into the office due to lack of transportation, lack of childcare and/or their work schedule.

“Sometimes I am meeting with students who are essential workers at a grocery store in the break room or warehouse and they’re in their car on their lunch break, I think the shelter-in-place will definitely require community colleges to continue to provide remote services once the pandemic is over.”

Q. What major event(s) that you look forward to every year did you miss because of COVID-19?

“My favorite work event of the year is graduation. I’m involved with MJC’s Latina Leadership Network and every year we host Raza Graduate Celebration honoring the accomplishment of our Raza Grads, it’s a bilingual ceremony made special because each student has time in the spotlight to give a brief speech and mark their completion of a huge milestone – completion of their degree and/or certificate at Modesto Junior College. Although we offered a virtual alternative for the class of 2020, I look forward to the day we can cheer for students as they walk the stage again.”

Q. Has a friend or family member tested positive for the coronavirus?

“A few of my extended family members have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Q. Personally, how have you changed your life?

“My life has slowed down significantly. I no longer have to commute; I was someone that always arrived to work early and stayed late now I go for daily walks instead. I usually enjoy community events, live concerts, going to the movies and dining out. Instead now, I am learning to cook new recipes, reconnecting with friends I haven’t spoken to in years and googling art projects to do with my nieces. I take the recommendations of the health care professionals seriously and I am trying to do my part in minimizing the spread.”

Q. What do you see as your greatest achievement this year?

“2020 has been a roller coaster ride, we adjust as we need to with grace and understanding and continue to do the best we can. The forced slowdown has brought in clear focus that family, health, and community are essential priorities. My greatest achievement of this year has been to learn to take pause when necessary, and as my Grandpa Don Martín Topete would say, “a progresar.”

Q. What are three of your main goals for 2021?

“Name distractions and be present in every moment; Start each day with a grateful heart and ask for help when I need it.”