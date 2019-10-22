Día de los Muertos - Modesto / Oct. 19, 2019

Families and children came together to celebrate culture and traditions at the 4th annual Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Modesto on Oct. 19 at the Tenth Street Plaza. The cultural event was full of color and festivities including a procession, car show, altares, food court, music, catrín and Catrina contest, lowriders, musicians, artists, artisans and more.
