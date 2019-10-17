Angel Avalos, a Stan State student, earns prestigious CSU Trustees’ Award

Angel Avalos, a senior at California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, received a Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement in September 2019. Special to Vida en el Valle

After the loss of his younger sister to cancer six years ago, Angel Avalos was inspired to study science.

The 21-year-old, who is now a senior student majoring in biological studies with a concentration in molecular and microbial biology with a minor in chemistry at California State University, Stanislaus, was recognized at the CSU Chancellor’s Office during the trustees’ annual September meeting.

Avalos, who grew up in Turlock, attended Pitman High School for two years and graduated from Turlock High School in 2016, is one of 23 students, one from each of the 23 California State University campuses, honored with the 2019 Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The application process for the Trustees’ Award is intense, involving letters of recommendation and essays.

“I was surprised when I found out,” said Avalos of receiving the prestigious award that not only recognized academic achievement but also students who have demonstrated inspirational resolve along the path to college success overcoming life challenges.

Avalos was 15 years old when his younger sister, Isabel, died of cancer at the age of 11.

His sister was diagnosed in the summer of 2012 and died in August 2013.

Avalos said his sister went to the hospital at UC San Francisco where he got to see the different science and health innovations taking place there that inspired him to pursue science as a degree.

“As I learned more, I realized that I don’t want to become a doctor, but definitely wanted to look at biology and look at bacteria,” said Avalos, a member of Phi Kappa Phi, the Stanislaus State Honors Program, the McNair Scholars Program and the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation.

Angel Avalos, a senior at California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock, received a Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement in September 2019. California State University, Stanislaus Special to Vida en el Valle

Many of the students receiving the award are the first in their families to attend college.

Even though Avalos would be the first in his family to graduate with a four-year degree in Spring 2020, he is not the first one to pursues a higher education. His parents, Miguel and Aydee Avalos, were both accepted at UC Davis but dropped out when his mom became pregnant with him.

Avalos mom later went to Modesto Junior College and earned an associate nursing degree and his dad is currently studying at Merced College to be a radiologist.

Avalos said his parents were “really happy for me and really proud” of him getting the award which provided $6,000 donor-funded scholarships to each of the 23 students.

As the Santé Health System Scholar, Avalos’ scholarship was funded by Scott Wells, chief executive officer for Santé Health System and Advantek Benefit Administrators which are both are based in Fresno.

Avalos, who has a 3.97 grade point average at Stan State, has participated in bacterial research during the summer of 2018 at UC Merced and has tutored K-12 students in afterschool programs in Modesto.

Avalos said those students might look up to college students and see that “they are also capable of doing what we are doing.”

Avalos said he consider himself a role model for his 11-year-old brother Gabriel, who is in sixth grade.

After graduating from Stan State, Avalos, who volunteers at a local grief-counseling center to help people in similar situations, plans to attend graduate school on the West Coast and is looking into at UC Davis and UC San Diego to pursue a Ph.D. in microbiology.