The body of 5-year-old Matilda Ortiz found in Stanislaus River

By

March 21, 2019 12:47 AM

The body of Matilda Ortiz, 5, was found in the Stanislaus River downstream from where she slipped in near the Covered Bridge at Knights Ferry, CA. Ortiz fell into the water Sunday March 17, 2019 as they visited the area with her family.