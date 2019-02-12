Hughson High reclaims Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon title

Hughson High School’s Academic Decathlon team is advancing to the State Academic Decathlon Championship in Sacramento in March.
Hughson claimed the Academic Decathlon champions title Saturday, Feb. 2 during the event’s awards ceremony at Johansen High School in Modesto.
Students from 14 high school participated in this year’s event including: Beyer, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Ceres, Davis, Enochs, Gregori, Hughson, Johansen, Keyes Charter, Modesto, Oakdale, Patterson and Valley Charter.
Last year Hughson placed second behind Oakdale High.
Oakdale had won the county’s academic decathlon for 16 years in a row since 2001 before Hughson High pulled off an upset win dethroning Oakdale as the defending champion in 2017.
This year Oakdale High placed second while Ceres High placed third.
The competition, which is co-sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), Gallo Foundation and Mocse Credit Union, promotes interschool competition in academics and is supported through contributions made by businesses and the community.
According to SCOE student events coordinator Cheryl Goulart, the goal of the decathlon is to stimulate intellectual growth and scholastic success.
“The competition is open to all students, not just the top-achievers,” Goulart said. “Our objective is to recognize student achievement and to emphasize the positive dimensions of education.”
Participating schools send a total of nine members to serve as the core team – three students in each of three categories: honors, scholastic and varsity, which are based on grade point averages.
The competing students showcased their knowledge of art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science, and social science in a series of tests, culminating in the high-energy Super Quiz.
This year theme was ‘The Sixties - A Transformational Decade,’ with students also competing in interview and speech contests which were closed to the public while the Super Quiz and awards ceremonies are open to the public.
This year the Super Quiz Winner was Oakdale High while the Challenge Cup Winner (Team Club) award went to Beyer High School.
Individual High Point Winner in each division:
▪ First Place Honors Champion: Paramveer Brar, Enochs High
▪ First Place Scholastic Champion: Murphy Phillips, Hughson High
▪ First Place Varsity Champion: Michael Costa, Ceres High
▪ Alternate Team Member Champion: Marissa Neal, Hughson High
▪ Essay Winner: Calvin Sokk, Modesto High
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments