“I want to be that officer who sees a little kid walking down from school and just stops by and says hi.”

Los Baños Police recruit Ricardo Heredia leads the 'Pledge of Allegiance' during the Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony on April 9, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Ricardo Heredia wanted to complete the circle as a police officer because his grandfather served as a police officer in México.

Luis Gárnica grew up in a sketchy neighborhood in Fresno and wanted to become a role model for children in similar circumstances.

Both were among the 22 graduates of the Fresno City College Police Academy whose April 9 ceremony was limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

This was the first class to begin and end during the pandemic. The cadets, who went through 1,030 hours of training, were idled for a month in December because of the pandemic.

Heredia is now a police officer in Los Baños, and Gárnica is serving with the Merced police.

Family members take photos of a cadet who graduated from the Fresno City College Police Academy on April 9, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“We basically had to stay in shelter, in quarantine. I had to make sure I came back negative,” said Heredia.

Gary Fief, director of the academy, said college staff was instrumental in getting the classrooms disinfected and ready for use.

“Our staff and cadets never gave up. They came back here to all the COVID rules and our program was able to continue training,” said Fief. “And, that’s why we are here today.”

The academy was one of few in-person programs allowed because “agencies are really depending on these people to still graduate, to have training,” said Fief.

His final words to the graduates: “Public service is honorable and you must always remember we in this profession serve the public.”

Los Baños Acting Police Chief Jason Hedden is looking forward to having Heredia on his police squad.

“This brings us closer than we’ve been in years as far as staffing goes,” said Hedden, whose city of 38,914 is trying to keep up with rapid growth. “Fortunately, Measure H, our new tax measure, has allowed us to hire seven additional bodies.”

Hedden is still recruiting for three police officer positions.

Heredia worked in the Los Baños jail facility and as a community service officer, so he is familiar with the community and the work.

Heredia: Finishing the circle his grandfather began

The 27-year-old Heredia was easy to spot during the graduation ceremony held at the academy headquarters just east of Ratcliffe Stadium.

The leader of the 162nd class led his classmates into the outdoors event, barked orders to sit or stand, and led the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.’

Los Baños Acting Police Chief Jason Hedden poses with new officer Ricardo Heredia and his wife following the April 9, 2021 Fresno City College Police Academy graduation ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The 2012 graduate of Los Baños High School developed an interest in law enforcement “ever since I was pretty much in junior high.”

“That’s when I started basically seeing law enforcement and respecting them,” he said. “That’s how I was raised from Day 1.”

Heredia, who was born in Salinas and moved to Los Baños in the “fifth or sixth grade,” wants to make an impact in his adopted hometown.

“I just want to change, obviously, the perspective that the people or the community have over law enforcement, especially with how everything has been going nowadays,” said Heredia, the middle of five children born to a former taxi cab company owner, Cipriano Heredia.

“I want to be that middleman … make sure everything is in order.”

Heredia emphasized that “you earn respect by giving respect as well.”

Both his grandfathers, Juan Espinosa and Elpidio Herrera, served in the Mexican military. Espinosa worked for the police force in Zacoalco de Torres, Jalisco.

“I’m pretty much bringing that generation back here in the United States,” said Heredia, who was pinned by his wife of 4 years, Marisol Bonilla.

Gárnica: Wants to be the officer who says ‘Hi’ to kids walking down the street

Gárnica, 25, was born in Peribán de Ramos, Michoacán, México and arrived with his family to

Fresno when he was 5.

Merced Police Department recruit Luis Gárnica was among 22 cadets who graduated from the Fresno City College Police Academy on April 9, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The neighborhood – on Poplar between Belmont and Divisadero – has bad memories for Gárnica.

“The neighborhood that we lived in wasn’t that good,” said the former Madera South High soccer goalie whose team reached the section semifinals.

“There was a lot of gang violence,” he said. “Walking to school, I always saw law enforcement but they never stopped by and said ‘Hi.’”

That influenced Gárnica to go into law enforcement.

“I want to be that officer who sees a little kid walking down from school and just stops by and says hi, and makes sure that everything is good,” said Gárnica, a 2013 high school graduate.

Gárnica, whose father Raúl pinned his Merced police badge on him, wants to give back like his father who works as a mechanic at La Tapatía Tortillería six days a week “to provide for me and my brothers.”

“I want to be that person that they can look up to,” said Gárnica, who is single.