Suspect in deputy-involved shooting had violent history and a warrant, records show

Local authorities said they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's Deputy near the intersection of Highway 33 and Eucalyptus Road just outside Dos Palos, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

A 51-year-old Dos Palos man accused of shooting a Merced County sheriff’s deputy has a history of domestic violence, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera remained on the run Wednesday night in a remote area south of Dos Palos after deputies said he opened fire on detectives investigating a domestic violence report.

The detective, a 14-year veteran whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Daryl Allen said.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Highway 33 in Dos Palos. Investigators were following up on a domestic violence report from over the weekend.

As they approached the house Wednesday, authorities said, Lopez-Herrera opened fire without warning and fled the scene.

Authorities are searching for this man, identified as 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera from Dos Palos. He is believed to have shot a Merced County sheriff’s deputy. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Court records reveal a history of domestic violence allegations involving Lopez-Herrera.

On Jan. 23, he pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge and to making criminal threats. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years on probation. He also was ordered not to possess any firearms, court records show.

The victim in the case sought a restraining order against Lopez-Herrera, asking a judge to prevent him from contacting her and her three young children.

The woman told the court Lopez-Herrera on Jan. 1 threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife. In the request for a restraining order, the woman said Lopez-Herrera then threatened to kill himself.

“You can tell the children that you provoked me to kill myself and it was all your fault,” he is quoted in the court record.

The woman said Lopez-Herrera then began slamming his head into a refrigerator. He then approached one of the young children, showed his injuries and said “Look what your mother did to me,” according to court records.

The woman described Lopez-Herrera as “very jealous, controlling, very angry easily.”

“He has strangled me and (threatened) to kill me,” she told the court. The woman went on to say she was “very scared” her children might be raised “without a mother.”

Lopez-Herrera’s probation was revoked Aug. 7 after he failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Allen said the Merced Sheriff’s Office is a small agency where “everybody knows everybody.”

“I mean we spend a lot of time with each other so to find out something like this has happened to one of your brothers, you know it hits us all pretty hard,” Allen said.

Deputies said Lopez-Herrera was last seen in the Eagle Field area, a private airport about eight miles southwest of Dos Palos in rural Fresno County. He was driving a White 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab, California license plate number 25599H1.

Authorities around 7:30 p.m. said that Lopez-Herrera might be hiding out in the Firebaugh area.

Authorities described Lopez-Herrera as armed and dangerous and warned residents to stay away from him.

“We take it very seriously and we all want this to come to a peaceful end hopefully,” Allen said. “But we do want to take this guy into custody and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Your information could remain anonymous.