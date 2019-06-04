Rain did not dampen UC Merced commencement

UC Merced graduates protect themselves from the rain near the end of the May 19 ceremony.
Guillermo Alejandro Félix shows off his diploma as he walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Some UC Merced graduates stood up in support of union workers during the May 19 commencement.
UC Merced graduates get into the spirit before the start of the May 19 commencement.
UC Merced graduate speaker Cydney Caradonna encouraged students to celebrate who they are.
Kayla S. Canelo smiles after getting hooded with her doctoral degree in philosophy during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland applauds the graduates during the May 19 commencement.
Cydney Caradonna and chancellor Dorothy Leland share a laugh at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Mercedes Pineda smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Eduardo Delgado gets a handshake from chancellor Dorothy Leland during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Miguel Alejandro Rábago smiles as he walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Edgar Andrés García smiles on the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
A graduate smiles on the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Kevyn Ortega walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Ana Cristina González walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Breanna Marie Cevallos smiles on the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
A graduate walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Xochitl Garibay walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Marissa Cortez shows off her diploma as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Lupita Guerrero smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Yazmín Valencia smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Julissa Lara smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Karina Martínez smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Víctor Alvarado Jr. walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Alejandra Méndez walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Adriana Rodríguez shares a laugh with Cydney Caradonna during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Javier Martínez walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Salvador Ramírez celebrates as he walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Stacy Rendón smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Adrianna Fuente smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Lourdes Sánchez smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Kevin Alberto Trujillo walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Jazmine Pinedo celebrates as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Jazmine Salazar smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Ana Gabriela Montes López smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Gabriela Botello smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Alma González-Martínez smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Anna Ocegueda smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Bryan Ortega points skyward in gratitude as he walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Yannett Ávila smiles as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Allan Gómez smiles as he walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Lesly Castro waves as she walks off the stage during the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Angel Velasco smiles as he walks off the stage during the May 19 commencement.
A UC Merced graduate walks off the stage during the May 19 commencement.
Jessica Solano smiles as she walks off the stage after getting her degree at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
UC Merced executive vice chancellor and provost Gregg Camfield got excited during the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
Zhane Tiara Mejino sang the national anthem at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
The May 19 UC Merced commencement was the final one for chancellor Dorothy Leland who announced her retirement earlier in the month.
UC Merced graduates avoided the rain during most of the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
Graduate Cydney Caradonna encouraged the UC Merced class of 2019 to celebrate their identity.
Graduate Cydney Caradonna encouraged the UC Merced class of 2019 to “never stop leading with, and, most importantly, celebrating those parts of who you are.”
UC Merced executive vice chancellor and provost Gregg Camfield gave welcoming remarks during the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
UC Merced graduates celebrate despite the rain during the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
UC Merced graduates took cellphone photos in the rain during the final minutes of the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
Two UC Merced graduates walk off together as one drops her diploma during the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
Two UC Merced graduates hold up the Mexican flag during the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
UC Merced graduates try to protect themselves from the rain near the end of the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
Genevvie Hernández walks off the stage after getting her degree at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Julia Torres walks off the stage after getting her degree at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
Juliana Hernández walks off the stage after getting her degree at the May 19 UC Merced commencement.
A UC Merced graduate proudly walks off the stage during the May 19 commencement.
UC Merced graduates move their tassels at the end of the university’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
UC Merced graduates wave before the start of the univversity’s 2019 commencement on May 19.
