El programa de inmersión lingüística ofrece un gran beneficio a los estudiantes

Regardless of age or race, women in Merced County were encouraged to become stronger mentors, aware of their health and well-being during the ‘We Are Here’ Women of the Central Valley Women’s Symposium event at Gateway Gardens in downtown Merced.





The event, which took place March 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., was a one day gathering that aimed to motivate the advancement of women in the Merced community and inspire them to help promote the importance of alliance building and civic involvement.