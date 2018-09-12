Rigoberta Menchú Tum to visit Merced Nov. 5

Rigoberta Menchú Tum – the 1992 Nobel Peace Prize winner for her work in social and ethno-cultural reform in her native Guatamala – has been selected as this year’s UC Merced Alice and Clifford Spendlove Prize in Social Justice, Diplomacy and Tolerance.
“Rigoberta Menchú is a perfect choice for the Spendlove Prize because she embodies so much of what UC Merced stands for – equality, justice, a place for the underserved and underrecognized, and opportunity despite adversity,” said UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland.
Menchú Tum is scheduled to receive her prize, which includes a $10,000 award, Nov. 5 at the Merced Theatre. She will deliver a keynote address, after meeting with students on campus that day.
The award was established in 2005 by Sherrie Spendlove in honor of her parents, Alice and Clifford Spendlove, who devoted their life to education and public service.
She “is a courageous crusader, at great personal peril, for basic human rights for her country – the indigenous populations of Guatemala,” said Spendlove. “She has campaigned against the cruelty, greed and ignorance of those in power who deny them the basic right to exist, to eat, work and live.”
Menchú Tum’s father, mother and brother were arrested and tortured at different times by the Guatemalan army. Each of them were eventually killed. She joined the Committee of the Peasant Union and helped lead farmworker strikes and demonstrations before going into hiding in the 1980s.
She helped launch the United Representation of the Guatemalan Opposition. Menchú Tum also won the 1998 Prince of Asturias Award, and wrote the book ‘Crossing Borders.’ She ia a UNESCO Goodwill Ambasssador.
Previous Spendlove recipients include President Jimmy Carter and California Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso.
“She is an inspiring world leader, one who embodies the values that the Spendlove Prize seeks to recognize,” said Jill Robbins, UC Merced dean of the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts. Robbins leads the Spendlove committee.
Rigoberta Menchú en Merced el 5 de noviembre
Rigoberta Menchú Tum, ganadora del Premio Nobel de la Paz en 1992 por su trabajo en reforma social y etnocultural en su Guatamala natal, ha sido seleccionada este año por el Premio UC Merced Alice y Clifford Spendlove en Justicia Social, Diplomacia y Tolerancia.
“Rigoberta Menchú es una elección perfecta para el Premio Spendlove porque encarna gran parte de lo que representa UC Merced: igualdad, justicia, un lugar para personas desatendidas y poco reconocidas, y oportunidad a pesar de la adversidad,” dijo la canciller de UC Merced, Dorothy Leland.
Menchú Tum recibirá su premio, que incluye un premio de $10,000, el 5 de noviembre en el Teatro Merced. Ella dará un discurso de apertura, después de reunirse con los estudiantes en el campus ese día.
El premio fue establecido en 2005 por Sherrie Spendlove en honor a sus padres, Alice y Clifford Spendlove, quienes dedicaron su vida a la educación y al servicio público.
Ella “es una cruzada valiente, con gran peligro personal, por los derechos humanos básicos para su país: las poblaciones indígenas de Guatemala,” dijo Spendlove. “Ella ha hecho campaña contra la crueldad, la codicia y la ignorancia de aquellos en el poder que les niegan el derecho básico a existir, a comer, trabajar y vivir.”
El ejército, la madre y el hermano de Menchú Tum fueron arrestados y torturados en diferentes momentos por el ejército guatemalteco. Cada uno de ellos finalmente fue asesinado. Se unió al Comité de la Unión Campesina y ayudó a liderar huelgas y manifestaciones de trabajadores agrícolas antes de esconderse en la década de 1980.
Ella ayudó a lanzar la Representación Unida de la Oposición Guatemalteca. Menchú Tum también ganó el Premio Príncipe de Asturias de 1998 y escribió el libro ‘Cruzando Fronteras’. Ella es una Embajadora de Buena Voluntad de la UNESCO.
Los destinatarios anteriores de Spendlove incluyen al presidente Jimmy Carter y al juez de la Corte Suprema de California Cruz Reynoso.
“Ella es una líder mundial inspiradora, una que encarna los valores que el Premio Spendlove busca reconocer,” dijo Jill Robbins, decana de UC Merced de la Facultad de Ciencias Sociales, Humanidades y Artes. Robbins lidera el comité de Spendlove.
