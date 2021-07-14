SECTIONS
Skip to Content
Barrera drawings have sold for more than $4,000 as NFTs | Vida en el Valle
HOME
SUBSCRIPTIONS
SUBMIT
SECTIONS
Search
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News
News
State
California
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Stockton
Government/Politics
Special Reports
Nation & World
Sports
Sports
International Sports
Opinion
Opinion
Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Living
Living
Entertainment
Entertainment
Local Deals
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Fresno
Fresno
Barrera drawings have sold for more than $4,000 as NFTs
By
July 14, 2021 03:00 AM
Emilio Barrera, 6, talks about his drawings that have generated more than $4,000 in NFT sales.
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Service