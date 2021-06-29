FCC’s top graduate turned adversity into triumph

A traumatic and painful childhood tainted with physical and verbal abuse from parents who were drug addicts, had criminal records and abandoned their children drove Sylas Ramos to turn that adversity into triumph.

Wednesday night (June 23), the 21-year-old Army regular participated in the Fresno City College graduation ceremony at Chukchansi Stadium as the President’s Medallion recipient, the college’s top honor.

Growing up in poverty made Ramos determined to be the change and break the negative cycle of poverty and violence that seemed to engulf his family.

Raised by his maternal grandmother, Ramos not only wanted to be a role model for his younger brother, but a role model for the youth in his community and be someone his community would respect and look up.

“And understand that if they’re going through similar circumstances, that they could be the change, they could do the change to break the negative cycle and make a good life for themselves,” Ramos said.

Ramos graduated with a 4.0 grade point average with a business administration for transfer degree. He was also one of the nine 2021 FCC Dean’s Medallion award recipients. Ramos represented the Business Education division.

“A big honor, very grateful that I was selected for it. I have been working very hard my entire time in school,” said Ramos who served in the U.S. Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. “You know, I’m trying to do the best I can so I could have opportunities to do good in life and do better than what my parents did.”

“It’s hard enough to persevere and succeed, right. You know, what has been inspiring about his path is he did not do it alone. He took all the things that he was learning, all the energy that you were doing, and making sure that others followed such paths that they had resources, they had somebody who believed in them,” Wood said of Ramos, who is the first person in his family to graduate from high school as well as college. “And that’s why he’s the perfect choice.”

Ramos was chosen by FCC president Carole Goldsmith for the medallion named after Tony Cantú, who was FCC president until his death in 2015.

“He is an incredible scholar,” said Goldsmith of Ramos who overcame the stress of reintegrating back into civilian life and the initial anxieties of going back to school, becoming more outgoing and confident while at FCC.

“His dedication came through when I read his paperwork, his dedication to his country by a service in the military, his dedication to his family by forging a better path of prosperity through education,” Goldsmith said. “And he’s just a true inspiration for me and to all of us.”

“He really inspires our students, and he really embodies what it means to be the president’s medallion. And I think Tony Cantú is smiling down and saying this is a good choice Goldsmith, you did good. Sylas, you did great.”

This year’s 2021 FCC Dean’s Medallion Award recipient Sylas Ramos, with President Dr. Carole Goldsmith before the start of the June 23 outdoors commencement at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Ramos was chosen by Goldsmith to receive this year’s Tony Cantú President’s Medallion. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com







“When I read the applications, I often think, what would Tony do and who should I pick that embodies that spirit?” said Goldsmith, adding that the late FCC president was a “dear friend” of hers who loved education. “And Sylas, true family man making a difference, making a difference in his community, in his family, being a role model, serving his country. Everything I know would bring great joy to Tony Cantú. So, I can’t think of a more deserving recipient than this young man.”

“And it’s just a very big honor, very excited and happy to have received it,” said Ramos who was born and raised in Fresno and who did not expect to be awarded the presidential medal.

“When Dr. Goldsmith called me and told me that she personally had picked me for that, I was just very shocked and very excited and, like I said, just very grateful for the opportunity to be recognized. It’s a very high honor and very much appreciate appreciated,” said Ramos said, who overcame the challenge of taking online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramos said it was not easy, but he managed his time and stayed confident in himself as well as true to his beliefs and did the best he could.

“And it was not easy, but it definitely is possible. You just have to stay strong mentally and spiritually,” said Ramos, who dedicated the president’s medallion to his grandparents.

“They raised me since I was 12 years old. They have been there for me when my parents were not able to be there. And they gave me a stable home to be able to work really hard and have the ability to go to school and do what I need to do to be able to do this,” Ramos said. “So, I’m very grateful to them for taking me and my younger brother in when we had nowhere else to go.

Ramos, who is currently a sergeant in the Army, is transitioning to the Army Reserves so he can attend Fresno State to complete his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Ramos will also be in the ROTC program at Fresno State to become a commissioned Army officer.

Once he has completed his higher education, Ramos plans to go back to active duty to make a career out of the military as an office and serve at least 20 years.

Ramos’ last advice to the youth is “just stay true to your beliefs, do what you know is right?’

“You know, sometimes it may be difficult, especially with peer pressure, but stay true to your beliefs and do what you know is right in your heart, make good decisions and just keep working hard,” said Ramos who puts 110 % effort into everything he does in life, especially when it comes to academics. “Because if you keep working hard and being a hard worker and a good person, it will pay off in the long run and you’ll have a lot of good opportunities in life.”