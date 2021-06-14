Meet 4 of Sunnyside High’s 7 Dell Scholars

Vanessa Esquivel, who will be attending UC Merced, won a Dell Scholar while at Sunnyside High School. She was also among the 60 valedictorians who graduated on June 7, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

What makes a Dell Scholar?

A) How about a high school senior with such a penchant for authentic Mexican pastries that her goal is to open a repostería featuring conchas, bolillos, hojarascas and coffee.

B) Perhaps a Doctors Academy graduate whose drive to become an OBGYN was borne from having to care for an ill mother.

C) Maybe a graduating senior who believes the Latino community needs to take mental health more seriously.

D) Or, a lacrosse player who fell in love with Mexican folklórico dancing because there was no room for her in a physical education class so the dance class became a fill in.

The correct answer, in the case of four Sunnyside High School graduates, is all of the above.

Vanessa Esquivel (A), Jolene Uribe (B), Brisa Gómez (C), and, Brianna Peralez (D) are among seven Sunnyside High graduates who earned a prestigious Dell Scholar.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation selects 500 Dell Scholars nationally each year for a $20,000 scholarship and personalized, multifaceted support for academic, financial and emotional challenges they may face in college. Those chosen have demonstrated the desire and ability to overcome barriers to achieve their goals.

Esquivel: “It’s not going to be a Starbucks.”

When the 18-year-old daughter of field workers Armando and Angélica Esquivel talks about Mexican pastries, she knows what she’s talking about.

Though born in Mission, Texas, she spent 5 years living in Guerrero, México where her relatives owned a bakery.

“The little things I do remember is just me being able to grab any piece of warm bread I wanted and run off with it,” said Esquivel, who is headed to UC Merced to major in management and business economics.

Her original goal was to go into medicine, due mainly to an episode when her younger brother suffered a severe asthma attack and her parents had to take him from Parlier to Valley Children’s Hospital some 33 miles away.

“So for an hour, my mom and my dad were scared to death. My sister and I were left alone with my grandmother,” said Esquivel, the second oldest of five children.

She and her sister figured out a solution: The Doctor’s Academy program at Sunnyside High School.

Esquivel’s mother would miss a “a little bit of work” to drive her to the high school every morning and pick her up, although the pandemic limited the mileage this past school year.

She is more interested in a business venture than in medicine, and her parents are OK with it.

“I realized that, in the long run, I was mainly focusing on my financial gains rather than helping the people of my community,” said Esquivel. “Although I still want to help them, I feel that by opening such a close-knit and homey place like the repostería I can bring some comfort to my community with a cup of hot chocolate.”

The Sunnyside experience, she added, has been a blessing because it challenged her to take more difficult classes.

“I came here and joined an accelerated geometry course without taking Algebra I,” she said.

She would get help from her AP teacher after school. “I’d be crying that I had no control over anything, and he’d help me out,” said Esquivel, who graduated with a 4.32 GPA.

“I have learned to depend on myself, but in a good way because I can actually understand now and I don’t feel behind,” she said.

Esquivel was working on a school assignment when she got an email telling her she had been selected as a Dell Scholar. It was 11:52 p.m., and her parents were asleep because they had to be up at 4 a.m. to work in the fields.

Plus, her assignment was due by midnight.

“I woke them up and we all cried,” said Esquivel. “It was the most glorious night that I’ve had so far, and my parents were just telling me how proud they were of me.”

The assignment got turned in at 12:02 a.m.

Uribe: “I cried because the Dell Scholar is a big thing.”

The youngest of four daughters born to Alice de Alba and Joe Uribe (she is a clerk for Fresno County, and he works in tiles), she knew education was important because her oldest sisters set the example.

Plus, she knew that medicine would be in her future after her mother got sick and the youngest daughter had to pitch in to help care for her.

“I just built this curiosity of why that happened and then how do we treat it,” said Uribe, who will major in biology and women’s studies at Fresno State. She was also selected for the Smittcamp Family Honors College.

“Since I was little, I always liked to care for people,” she said. That’s why she spent four years in the Doctor’s Academy.

Last summer, she did a virtual internship at Fresno Community Hospital because of the pandemic.

Online learning threw her a curveball because “it’s hard to get that one-on-one teaching,” said Uribe.

WiFi and computer issues were not the only problem, she said. “Also, emotionally not being around your friends and your teachers.”

“It kind of took a toll on me just being alone all the time,” said Uribe. “I enjoyed going back to school and then communicating with others.”

Her mother has been instrumental in her education.

“My mom didn’t go to college, so because of that she struggled financially,” said Uribe. “When we were growing up, she always pushed the idea of going to college to get a better education.”

Her oldest sister, who is 14 years older, is a speech language pathologist, and has helped guide Uribe through the college application process.

Getting the Dell Scholar was a big relief for Uribe. She cried when she got the phone call.

“It’s not only getting the financial support for college, but also the emotional and economic support that they’re going to help me with.”

Gómez: “It’s going to help me along with school.”

When it came time to select a college, Gómez opted for UC Merced despite being accepted by other UCs. Getting a $20,000 scholarship from UC Merced helped.

So did its location.

“I think (my parents) were happy that I chose UC Merced because it’s closer to home,” said Gómez, who will major in psychology.

That field of study has piqued her interest partly through personal experience.

“Instead of confronting the problem, I felt like people always made excuses as to why not” see a therapist,” said Gómez. “Then when I had friends who also had similar problems, they said they didn’t necessarily feel connected with their therapist or their doctor.”

Gómez, 18, believes “if more people of color become therapists, it would be taken more seriously because there would be that mutual understanding.”

At Sunnyside High, she played lacrosse and joined several clubs, including the Time Travel Society whose outings included taking Amtrak to Madera for ice cream.

The oldest of four children born to Luz Marina and Sergio Gómez (she is a stay-at-home mom, and he does flooring), she loves to help her siblings with school work.

The pandemic allowed her to be more available to them.

“At first, it was really hard because I would get distracted with everything,” she said. “But, I made myself sit through it and I ended up enjoying part of it because I was able to stay home and help my siblings.”

The Dell Scholar laptop, scholarship and other benefits will help her, she said.

“It’s going to help me along with school,” said Gómez, who has a 3.8 GPA.

Peralez: “I connected a lot with the (folkloric) teacher, the people, the culture.”

The 17-year-old who wants to be a trauma surgeon remembers watching a cardiothoracic trauma surgeon work on a fractured tibia.

“There was blood everywhere, but it didn’t really bother me. It was exciting, fast-paced,” said Peralez. “I feel like I can deal with the chaos since I’ve been around it for so long. It was just something that really intrigued me.”

Peralez, the daughter of Johanna Herrera and Mario Peralez, will major in chemistry at Fresno State. She has two brothers and a sister.

She attended Edison Computech Middle School and would have ended up at Edison High “and ended up in a nursing program. That’s why she opted for the Doctors Academy at Sunnyside.

“I wanted to delve more into the medical field,” said Peralez. “I had only ever known primary care physicians, family doctors.”

She has developed a love for Mexican folklórico dancing despite the PE class snafu which landed her unexpectedly into a class she didn’t select.

“I was confused at first, but I ended up loving it. I made bonds with people; and, I connected a lot with the teacher, the people, the culture,” said Peralez, who has a 3.83 GPA.

She is interested in joining Fresno State’s Danzantes de Aztlán. Her favorite regional dance is Campeche. “It was really alive; it was really out there.”

Her parents have constantly pushed education. “They are at every single one of my (lacrosse) games and performances,” she said.

“Every morning, they’re basically giving us words of encouragement, telling me to keep pushing, and that they’re very proud of me. It’s good to hear. It keeps you motivated.”