Photos | Congratulations College of Health and Human Services graduates!

A Fresno State graduate glances at the stands during the May 14, 2021 evening commencement at Bulldog Stadium. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

What happened when Fresno State held its first commencement since 2019? Take a look at the scene at Bulldog Stadium from May 14, 2021 when the College of Health and Human Services honored the classes of 2020 and 2021. / ¿Qué sucedió cuando Fresno State celebró su primera ceremonia de apertura desde 2019? Eche un vistazo a la escena en el Estadio de los Perros Chatos del 14 de mayo de 2021 cuando la Facultad de Salud y Servicios Humanos honró las clases de 2020 y 2021.