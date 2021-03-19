Danzantes festival goes virtual; so do other events

Maia González performs to ‘Son de la Negra’ at the 2019 Danzantes Unidos Festival. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

A year ago, María Luisa Colménarez was stuck deciding if the world’s largest gathering of Mexican folkloric dancers would go on as scheduled the week leading up to Palm Sunday.

In the end, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 41st edition of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.

This year, the Danzantes Unidos executive director had no such dilemma as the festival organizers decided to go virtual with its workshops stretching March 21-28.

The festival – which has adopted ‘Unidos Por Nuestros Raíces’ (United by Our Roots) as its slogan – is among several large-scale events that continue to be haunted by the COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures designed to slow down the spread of a virus that has caused more than 500,000 deaths nationally.

▪ Fresno State interim president Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced there will be no in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

▪ The Merced County Fair scheduled for June 9-13 was cancelled, but directors plan a modified in-person livestock show and sale in support of 4-H and FFA students.

▪ Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson said there will be no “physical graduation” ceremonies in June.

▪ Annual celebrations scheduled for César E. Chávez Day have also been moved to virtual ceremonies or canceled outright.

▪ The NPC Fresno Classic bodybuilding contest, which was scheduled for May 1 at the Saroyan Theatre, will likely be moved to late May, according to event organizer George Jackson.

▪ The California Latino Legislative Caucus will put its annual Latino Spirit Awards ceremony online this May after canceling last year’s ceremony that honors top Latinos in the state.

“Sadly, this pandemic will not end anytime soon and DUF days are upon us once again,” said Colménarez. “For Danzantes Unidos, 2021 will be a real test of our ability to survive as an organization.”

This year, the festival will feature three showcase concerts on March 21, 27 and 28 at 6 p.m. The final showcase will feature pre-recorded stage performances.

Colménarez said folkloric dancing is a way of maintaining contact to one’s culture.

“These are the roots that bind us together,” she said.

Virtual, 1-hour pre-recorded workshops will cover dances from more than a dozen Mexican states, as well as Azteca dance/drum and a special session for parents.

Fresno State had no in-person commencement last year

Jiménez-Sandoval ruled out in-person commencement ceremonies at the university for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very unlikely that we'll be able to meet together to have an in-person graduation,” Jiménez-Sandoval told The Fresno Bee editorial board. “I don’t see that the county will tell us that we’ll be able to gather literally thousands of people in May at the Save Mart Center.”

Fresno State’s 2021 commencement ceremonis will be held virtually this year. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Jiménez-Sandoval said the university is exploring “ways in which we can provide our students with the opportunity to celebrate with their families.”

Meanwhile, Fresno Pacific and Fresno City College will hold virtual ceremonies.

Reedley College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies that will be spaced out over four days.

Merced fair decided on March 9

“The decision to cancel the 2021 Merced County Fair was a heartbreaking one to make, but given the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 we sadly do not see large public events returning by June,” said Teresa Burrola, CEO of the Merced County Fair.

Friends of the Merced County Fair will host a drive-thru version of its annual dinner fundraiser on April 15. Boxed dinners complete with deep pit beef, beans, salad and rolls – plus fair treats like kettle corn, cotton candy and corn dogs will be available. Cost is just $20 per box. Details: (209) 722-1506.

The 2021 event would have marked the 130th Merced County Fair.