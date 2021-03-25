In times of COVID-19 pandemic, UFW founder honored at Fresno State scaled-back ceremony. Commemoration recorded by university to share with community

Participants of the 2021 César E. Chávez commemoration at Fresno State practiced safe distance. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

This year annual César Estrada Chávez commemoration and garlanding ceremony in Fresno State’s Peace Garden looked very familiar to the 2020 tribute of the farmworker icon last March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, not much have changed – no mariachi, no folkloric dances, no crowds. But it kept the same essence of pride and respect for the United Farm Workers founder.

“Courageous leaders like César Chávez teach us to move forward with a deeper understanding of our commonalities,” said Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, interim president of Fresno State. “What brings us together as human beings, is much stronger than our differences in skin tone or ancestry.”

For two consecutive years, the ceremony honoring the birthday of Chávez who died in 1993, was held at a very smaller scale compare to previous celebrations. You might say that despite the pandemic ‘Sí se puede’ regarding holding the celebration on campus, a long-lasting tradition at the university.

“This year marks 25 years since the induction of César Chávez’s monument to the peace garden,” said Ofelia Gamez, director of college assistance migrant program.

Those few attending the commemoration adhered to appropriate social distancing and wore their facemasks while a video of the ceremony was being recorded by the university to share later with the community at large.

Jiménez-Sandoval said Chávez’s work not only extended from Delano and California’s farm industry in California but to the rest of the nation.

“Today we celebrate not only his birthday but commemorate all of his work that has helped farmworkers secure work raises, establish better working conditions and demand respect for their labor,” Jiménez-Sandoval said, adding that is important to reflect on the value of “those who work in the fields harvesting the fruits and vegetables that feed our families and the world.”

Jiménez-Sandoval said farmworkers are the “unsung heroes” that even during a pandemic “their work still puts food on our tables.”

Chávez founded the union in Delano in 1962 and led the union through grape boycotts, marches, pickets, and, signed contracts with table grape growers.

César E. Chávez Day is observed in California on March 31, his birthday. Other states that also celebrates his day includes Arizona, Colorado, New México, Texas, Utah, Michigan, and, Wisconsin.

Andrés Chávez, grandson of the late César E. Chávez and community activist, was this year’s keynote speaker.

Chávez said the bronze statue of his grandfather in the Peace Garden is a warm welcome to students who come from farmworker parents and backgrounds.

He said students “used it as a source of inspiration to get them through the long and difficult nights that their studies brough them.”

Chávez said the statue signifies community and is the epicenter of many celebrations.

“Few people know that my Tata faced more defeats than victories. But it was his response to those defeats that defined his legacy,” Chávez said of his grandfather. “What my Tata César and the farmworkers showed was that through hard work anything is possible.”

“Their fierce determination and sacrifices paved the wave for u s to be here today,” Chávez said, adding that to truly honor his grandfather’s legacy “we must serve others and most importantly never give up.”

Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor, professor emeritus, social work education and peace studies, said César a was a legendary figure, “he was a legend. He was a hero to millions including me.”

Kapoor said César Chávez was committed “to non-violent social change.”