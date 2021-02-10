BRIEFS BREVES/Jiménez-Sandoval: No in-person graduation this spring at Fresno State

FOTO DE LA SEMANA: Un cachorro de león es vacunado contra uno de los virus respiratorios que afectan a los felinos en el zoológico Burgers de Arnhem, Países Bajos. / PHOTO OF THE WEEK: A lion cub is vaccinated against one of the respiratory viruses that affect felines at Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Agencia EFE

Interim Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval ruled out in-person commencement ceremonies at the university for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very unlikely that we’ll will be able to meet together to have an in-person graduation,” Jiménez-Sandoval told The Fresno Bee editorial board last week. “I don’t see that the county will tell us that we’ll be able to gather literally thousands of people in May at the Save Mart Center.”

Jiménez-Sandoval said the university is exploring “ways in which we can provide our students with the opportunity to celebrate with their families.”

The successor to Joseph I. Castro, now California State University chancellor, will be chosen by an 18-person search committee that includes Castro, trustee Diego Arámbula, and, Fresno State student body president Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga. Jiménez-Sandoval said he is a candidate.

Special election for Madera council

After deadlocking on 3-3 votes four times in filling a vacant spot for District 4 on Jan. 25, the Madera City Council has scheduled a special election in November. The vacancy was created when Mayor Santos García moved up to his current post in December.

The council considered three candidates – Elsa Mejía, Matilda Villafán and Chris Mariscotti – but couldn’t reach a majority vote after Mariscotti, owner of The Vineyard Restaurant withdrew.

Mejía and Villafán split the six council votes, which forced the council to call for a special election that will cost about $20,000. A date for the special election has yet to be set.

National Heritage fellows feted

The National Endowment for the Arts will honor its 2020 National Heritage Fellows 150 – including Radio Bilingüe founder Hugo N. Morales – in the March 4 webcast ‘The Culture of America: A Cross-Country Visit with the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellows.’

The pre-recorded presentation – on arts.gov at 5 p.m. Pacific time – will take viewers into the homes and communities of where the recipients live and work.

Among the other recipients is Los Matachines de la Santa Crus de la Ladrillera from Laredo, Texas.

Gang prevention grants

The city is accepting applications for grants that address anti-gang and anti-drug strategies including prevention, intervention and youth development. Deadline is March 19 by 4 p.m.

The funding cycle from Measure S is from July 1 through June 2022.

Applications: http://ca-sanger.civicplus.com/456/Measure-S-Grant-Program

Mayoría de los latinos apoyaría a Newsom

Si el proceso para destituir al gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, se realizara hoy, el 43% de los residentes latinos del estado estaría a favor de mantener al demócrata en su cargo, señala una encuesta presentada este martes.

El sondeo realizado por el Instituto de Estudios Gubernamentales (IGS) de UC Berkeley encontró que sin embargo que el 29% se muestra indeciso sobre el tema y el 28% apoyaría su destitución.

En cuanto a los otros grupos étnicos/racionales, el 60% de los afroamericanos en este momento votaría ‘No’ a la destitución de Newsom, lo mismo que el 45% los blancos no hispanos y el 41% de los asiáticos.

Spotify pronostica menos reguetón

El surgimiento de la música regional mexicana, el creciente interés de los artistas anglos en hacer temas en español y la caída del reguetón como un género sin competencia son tres de las tendencias que pronostican para este 2021 los expertos de Spotify.

“La pandemia ha acelerado el proceso que ya se veía hacia una apertura para otros géneros de música en español más allá de la urbana, lo que es fantástico para el público y los artistas,” afirmó Antonio Vázquez, jefe editorial para el mercado hispano de Estados Unidos de la plataforma de ‘streaming.’

“Editorialmente, estamos viendo un apetito por las listas de reproducción que rompen el molde de los géneros musicales. Por el contrario, habrá más fusiones orgánicas y los artistas se sentirán cada vez más cómodos saltando entre estilos,” proyectó.

Bill to re-open theme parks

Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, and Suzette Martínez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, have introduced legislation to safey open up theme parks regardless of size in the state.

“Now, more than ever, we need to strengthen our resolve to care for each other and to create clear and proper tiers to ensure the safety and health of our community and businesses,” said Quirk-Silva.

Martínez-Valladares said re-opening amusement parks “will trigger a ripple effect to our local economy and, in turn, create more jobs.”

Scholarship opportunity

The deadline for the Carlos Vieira Foundation’s new $2,000 scholarship for graduating high school seniors in 21 counties including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare is March 12.

The Race to End the Stigma Scholarship is granted to seniors who are interested in mental health awareness or who are willing to share their story about mental health in an effort to end the stigma.

Applications: https://carlosvieirafoundation.org/programs/race-to-end-the-stigma/scholarships.html