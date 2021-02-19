Mural project paints case to repatriate deported veterans

Deported artist Javier Salazar Rojas designed this mural which will go up throughout the United States to lobby the Biden administration on immigration reform.

Miguel Pérez Jr., who was born in México and brought to the U.S. as a young boy, grew up in Chicago and served two tours of duties with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Cecilia García’s husband, Hugo Velasco, first came to the U.S. as a teenager, and worked as an auto mechanic to support his wife and five children.

Javier Ramírez was a Vietnam-era U.S. military veteran who traveled six hours to get cancer treatment.

All three have been deported.

Today, Pérez is a U.S. citizen.

Velasco remains in Tijuana where he has lived since his 2012 deportation.

On Feb. 17, Ramírez came home. To be buried.

They are the reasons why Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana – a doctoral student at UC Davis who earned a master’s degree at Fresno State – has teamed up with Congressman Jesús ‘Chuy’ García, D-Chicago, and a slew of immigration advocates to launch the Leave No One Behind Mural Project.

Murals locations include the Central Valley.

De La Cruz Santana and others want the Biden administration to repatriate deported veterans, protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program participants, end family separation, and, reunite families.

They believe that’s the only humane solution to an immigration system that has failed U.S. citizen children and spouses.

“Miguel Pérez served two tours of duty in Afghanistan before being stripped of his green card and deported to México for a nonviolent drug conviction,” said the Congressmember during a President’s Day virtual press conference. “Like many returning veterans, he struggled with service-connected PTSD. Lacking proper care for his condition, he self medicated.

“But instead of connecting him to the resources and treatment that he needed, our country turned its back on him like countless other immigrant veterans,” said García, who witnessed the day two years ago when Pérez became a U.S. citizen.

Robert Rivar, co-director of the U.S. Deported Veterans Resource Center in Tijuana, wants Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to keep their campaign promises to bring deported veterans home and reunite families.

“We cannot comprehend how U.S. citizen children can have their rights neglected by allowing them to grow up without their parents,” said Rivar.

Getting that message through is the mural project whose goal is to plaster at least one 90-inch by 60-inch mural in each of the states, especially in the hometowns of families that have suffered from the deportation of a family member.

“We need a way to get Congress to listen to us; that the people will make the right decisions to include everyone who has already faced deportation,” said De La Cruz Santana, who created a mural project on the U.S.-México wall near Tijuana to spotlight the stories of deported individuals two years ago.

The mural – which depicts veterans, Dreamers and others who have been deported or risk being deported – was created by Javier Salazar, who goes by the name of Deported Artist.

“My inspiration for this piece comes from personal experience,” said Salazar. “I know what it means to be one of the faces in this mural.

“We may all come from different backgrounds and different countries, but one thing we have in common is that the United States is the only place we have ever called home.”

Salazar added that “when you get deported, it’s like you are out of sight and you’re out of mind. But with this mural, we are saying we are right here. ¡Aquí estamos!”

The murals will include a QR code that, when scanned, provides the story about an individual on the mural or read a letter they have written.

“We need to make noise, and I feel that art is one of the easiest ways to put it in people’s faces,” said De La Cruz Santana.

Jenny Martínez’s brother served in the U.S. Army and struggled from PTSD. He was deported.

“We’re building a coalition of veteran and immigrant advocacy groups to fight against these entrenched systems that continue to incarcerate and deport our communities,” said Martínez, who grew up in the Central Valley.

She is working with Vivar and De La Cruz Santana on the mural project.

Martínez said a mural will be installed near the Fox Theatre in Bakersfield soon.

“We actually have several murals that will be installed across the Valley, where, coincidentally, there is a large cluster of vets deported from the area,” said Martínez.

De La Cruz Santana said additional murals are planned for Fresno and Sacramento, “and hopefully the other in Madera or Tulare.”

The murals are done on vinyl and can be installed by three people, she said, so that COVID-19 precautions can be taken.

A grand mural – by deported veteran activist César Núñez and Jesús Manuel Valenzuela – is planned in March to conclude with the end of Biden’s first 100 days in office.