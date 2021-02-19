Assemblymember Arámbula takes a shot at vaccinating rural residents

Hugo Morales, in a Facebook post, noted he got a COVID-19 vaccination from Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula on Feb. 13. Special to Vida en el Valle

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, the only medical doctor in the 80-member state Assembly, has put his background into practice by administering COVID-19 vaccinations at two recent events.

At a Feb. 13 event, the Fresno Democrat gave a vaccination to a smiling Hugo Morales, the 71-year-old founder of Radio Bilingüe.

“Dr. Joaquín Arambula MD himself giving me the vaccine! Thank you Dr Arambula for your service to the San Joaquín Valle,” Morales posted on his Facebook page. “El Dr Joaquín Arambula me dio la vacuna. Sí se puede! Órale!”

Arámbula, who was an emergency room physician before being elected to the Assembly in 2016, injected 100 vaccines during the first two vaccination events at the Víctor P. López Community Center in Orange Cove and the Lenare Community Center in the Riverdale area.

The Assemblymember’s office partnered with St. Agnes Medical Center, the Fresno State Mobile Health Unit, and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Cultiva La Salud and the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability helped organize the vaccination clinics, which vaccinated 900 people at the first two events.

“I was more than happy to participate professional and to lean into my background in medicine,” he said.

Those events, including Feb. 18 in Calwa and Feb. 20 in Cantúa Creek, are by design in Fresno County’s rural areas.

Arámbula wants to continue to see vaccination clinics provide help in rural and disadvantaged communities.

“Growing up, I saw how difficult it was for communities I came from to be able to access preventable health care,” said Arámbula about going into the medical field.

Arámbula sees an improvement on vaccine shortages.

“I was really encouraged last week that Gov. Newsom came down to Fresno and continued his commitment toward the central San Joaquín Valley,” said Arámbula.

Vaccines more than doubled from 8,000 to 19,000 last week. Arámbula believes 18,000 vaccines were delivered this week.

Arámbula said a Biden administration focus on vaccines will increase doses, and that he looks forward to “work with all partners as we are able to administer this vaccine shots into people’s arms.”

Providing vaccinations is nothing new for Arámbula, who has been on the frontlines during previous epidemics like H1N1 and SARS.

“It is amazing to walk and look and hear the hope in people’s faces and in their voices … I am really proud to play a role,” said Arámbula.