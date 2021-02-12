El Diamante High School wins annual Academic Decathlon for third straight year

El Diamante High School takes home top place and the right to represent Tulare County at the state level.

The state finals will be held virtually March 25-28.

This is the third year in a row that El Diamante High in Visalia has won the title of county champions at the annual academic decathlon competition which was done virtually this year because of the pandemic.

El Diamante also earned the top prize in the Super Quiz competition and the large school category.

Woodlake High School captured the small school division title and the team included Lucile Allen, David Barron, Krystal Gomez, Rosendo Medina-Uribe, and Alexis Morales.

The team from El Diamante High School, which is coach by Mikk Jolly, was comprised of Arjan Batth, Lucio Benavides, Taylor Bennett, Carter House, Carol Huang, Katie Jolly, Fernando Laguna, Patrick Oliver, and Sofia Perez.

All Academic Decathlon teams are comprised of 2-3 students in each of three grade divisions: Honors (GPA 3.800 and higher), Scholastic (GPA 3.200-3.799), and Varsity (GPA 3.199 and below).

El Diamante High School students Patrick Oliver (Honors), Taylor Bennett (Scholastic), and Carol Huang (Varsity) took home the top individual trophies.

Students competed in 10 categories.

The top students in each category are:

Art: Patrick Oliver, El Diamante. Economics (tie): Sofia Biagio, Granite Hills High School and Patrick Oliver, El Diamante. Essay: Sofia Biagio, Granite Hills. Interview (tie): Arjan Batth, Sofia Perez, and Hannah McLain, all three from El Diamante. Literature: Emily Gonzalez, Dinuba High School. Math (tie): Trevin Brandt and Patrick Oliver, both from El Diamante. Music: Taylor Bennett, El Diamante. Science (tie): Taylor Bennett and Carol Huang, both from El Diamante Social Science: Emily Gonzalez, Dinuba High School. Speech: Emily Gonzalez, Dinuba High School